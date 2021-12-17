ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Partners Invests $120 Million In Influencer Platform Mavrck

By Steve McClellan
mediapost.com
 6 days ago

Boston-based influencer marketing platform Mavrck has secured $120 million in funding from investment firm Summit Partners. Mavrck said the new funding will help accelerate the company’s product expansion and support the development of an operations cloud to power and execute social proof at scale. According to the company...

