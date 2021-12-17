Some La Crosse residents are refusing to get COVID-19 booster shot

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health recommend that everyone who is eligible get a COVID-19 booster shot.

But some La Crosse residents are saying “no”o boosters.

It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 vaccine was first made available to Americans.

More than 203 million people are fully vaccinated so far, and more than 57 million are boosted, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Paul Klimek, a 67-year-old La Crosse resident who is among the 61 percent of people fully vaccinated, said he received the Pfizer vaccine last winter.

“My doctor contacted me and said that with my underlying conditions, he thought it was a good idea if I got it,” Klimek said. “And I took his word for it.”

Side effects after the first shot weren’t bad, he said.

But after the second dose, he said he experienced fevers, nausea, body aches and was in bed for two days.

“I couldn’t eat or drink anything, because I was afraid it was going to come right back up,” Klimek said.

Klimek cites those side effects for his decision not to get a booster shot right now.

“After that second shot episode I had, I really don’t want to go through that again,” he said. “And I’m deathly afraid that’s going to happen.”

The side effects Klimek experienced are not unheard of.

According to the CDC, reactions such as fever and nausea are common.

But over time, immunity from the vaccines diminish.

Which is why experts like Dr. Abinash Virk of the Mayo Clinic Health System are recommending everyone who is eligible get a booster shot.

“As the word implies, they do boost your immunity against the virus,” Virk said.

Some diseases require boosters and some don’t.

For example, yellow fever requires just one vaccine dose for most people.

But others, like the flu, mutate frequently, which requires scientists to constantly evolve vaccines that will keep up with the latest variants.

COVID-19 is similar to the flu in this regard, Virk said, adding, “I think we’re going to have to do annual COVID vaccines until we kind of get this better controlled.”

That doesn’t comfort Klimek, who said, “How many boosters are we going to need in a year? See, that’s one of the things I think about.”

As for whether Klimek will get a booster in the future?

“That’s a possibility,” Klimek said. “I can’t say I won’t, but I can’t say I will neither.”

Klimek isn’t the only La Crosse resident who doesn’t plan to get the booster right now.

One person tells me she threw up and had a fever after her second dose.

Another individual said he is tired of getting frequent shots.

The vaccine’s effectiveness at preventing the Omicron variant is slightly lower, but is still highly effective at limiting hospitalization, Virk said.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.