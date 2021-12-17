ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Some La Crosse residents are refusing to get COVID-19 booster shot

By Tyler Job
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3Jtv_0dQ3vHaS00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health recommend that everyone who is eligible get a COVID-19 booster shot.

But some La Crosse residents are saying “no”o boosters.

It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 vaccine was first made available to Americans.

More than 203 million people are fully vaccinated so far, and more than 57 million are boosted, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Paul Klimek, a 67-year-old La Crosse resident who is among the 61 percent of people fully vaccinated, said he received the Pfizer vaccine last winter.

“My doctor contacted me and said that with my underlying conditions, he thought it was a good idea if I got it,” Klimek said. “And I took his word for it.”

Side effects after the first shot weren’t bad, he said.

But after the second dose, he said he experienced fevers, nausea, body aches and was in bed for two days.

“I couldn’t eat or drink anything, because I was afraid it was going to come right back up,” Klimek said.

Klimek cites those side effects for his decision not to get a booster shot right now.

“After that second shot episode I had, I really don’t want to go through that again,” he said. “And I’m deathly afraid that’s going to happen.”

The side effects Klimek experienced are not unheard of.

According to the CDC, reactions such as fever and nausea are common.

But over time, immunity from the vaccines diminish.

Which is why experts like Dr. Abinash Virk of the Mayo Clinic Health System are recommending everyone who is eligible get a booster shot.

“As the word implies, they do boost your immunity against the virus,” Virk said.

Some diseases require boosters and some don’t.

For example, yellow fever requires just one vaccine dose for most people.

But others, like the flu, mutate frequently, which requires scientists to constantly evolve vaccines that will keep up with the latest variants.

COVID-19 is similar to the flu in this regard, Virk said, adding, “I think we’re going to have to do annual COVID vaccines until we kind of get this better controlled.”

That doesn’t comfort Klimek, who said, “How many boosters are we going to need in a year? See, that’s one of the things I think about.”

As for whether Klimek will get a booster in the future?

“That’s a possibility,” Klimek said. “I can’t say I won’t, but I can’t say I will neither.”

Klimek isn’t the only La Crosse resident who doesn’t plan to get the booster right now.

One person tells me she threw up and had a fever after her second dose.

Another individual said he is tired of getting frequent shots.

The vaccine’s effectiveness at preventing the Omicron variant is slightly lower, but is still highly effective at limiting hospitalization, Virk said.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
Coulee Region school districts lambaste alleged TikTok challenge to threaten schools
Person taken to hospital after being struck by car on La Crosse Street
Windstorm causes tens of thousands of dollars in damages to Rotary Lights display
Storm winds knock out power in Holmen, reminds neighbors of connection

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin nurses are overwhelmed with unvaccinated cases.

La Crosse, Wis (WKBT) — Nurses are feeling overworked as COVID cases continue to rise. The increase in unvaccinated patients is affecting their mental health. Laura Nessler is a traveling nurse who has been treating people with COVID since February of 2020. And she’s struggling to keep working. “Help, help me. Help me fight this. Help all my other coworkers,...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘Help me, help me,’ pleads one of many Wisconsin nurses overwhelmed with COVID cases among unvaccinated

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Nurses are feeling overworked as COVID cases continue to rise. Many say the increase in unvaccinated patients is affecting their mental health. “Help me, help me,” said Laura Nessler, a traveling nurse who has been treating people with COVID since February of 2020. “Help me fight this. Help all my other co-workers, my doctor friends,...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
La Crosse, WI
Health
City
Holmen, WI
La Crosse, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Blood drive meets need in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A blood drive is meeting a need in our community. The “La Crosse Gives Back” drive was held Wednesday in the Radisson Hotel Ballroom. It’s the third in series in honor of Tara Molling, who has Multiple Myeloma. Blood is used for treatments for Molling and others, so your donations are important. “We are always...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Pet food donation from Hillside Animal Hospital supports WAFER in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Thousands of pounds of food will help La Crosse’s furry family members. The large donation to WAFER Food Pantry came from Hillside Animal Hospital’s 12th annual pet food drive. If someone doesn’t have enough money for food for themselves, they are likely struggling to feed their pet. “Often times people that are living alone, that’s...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Booster#Americans
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse leaders hope to provide long-term solutions for homeless population at Econolodge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) —  It’s been a little more than a month since members of La Crosse’s homeless population moved into the Econolodge on the city’s north side, and leaders are hoping it can be an opportunity for these people to find long-term solutions. The city contracted with the motel to give the homeless a warm place to stay...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Final days of Salvation Army’s bell ringing campaign arrives in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Time is running out to support the Salvation Army’s annual campaign The Salvation Army’s Bell Ringers will be out in the community through Friday. As of Tuesday, the organization is only at about 80 percent of the goal. The annual donation drive provides about a third organization’s annual budget, meaning your support is important. “That...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Watch: Wisconsin health experts issue advisory about omicron

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory Monday calling on people to take urgent action to prevent additional hospitalizations and deaths as the omicron variant spreads in our state. “I urge every Wisconsinite to take immediate action and get the COVID-19 vaccine and your booster dose if you haven’t received it already—this is...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crescent opens outdoor ice rink

LA CROSSE AREA (WKBT) – La Crescent’s outdoor ice rink is now open for the season. It’s at the corner of Main and Oak Streets, near the La Crescent Fire Department. You do need to bring your own skates. You’ll still have to wait a little bit in La Crosse. The rink in Copeland Park could be open Thursday evening...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse leaders prepare for next steps to distribute ARPA funds to nonprofit organizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Leaders in La Crosse are looking ahead to the future with $2.2 million coming to nonprofit organizations in the city. City leaders are partnering with the La Crosse Community Foundation to help address public health. The funds will also help address the economic impacts of the pandemic. The process is about more than getting money...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
822
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy