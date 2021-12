Humans are set to return to a place we have not been in nearly 50 years: the moon. NASA's Artemis program is expected to have astronauts back on the lunar surface by 2025. NASA says it will use what it learns on the moon to take the next giant leap - sending the first astronauts to Mars. The Artemis program also includes contributions from private companies like SpaceX, as well as academic research institutions like Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech professor of practice and former NASA astronaut Sandra Magnus joins Future of Space: Humankind's Leap Forward to discuss.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO