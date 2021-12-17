Away we go: Delta to charter U.S. Olympians to Beijing

Hospitals around the country are beginning to fill up again with COVID-19 patients, and as the holidays approach, things may even worsen. That could be made more complicated by the new omicron variant that has now made its way into at least 38 countries, including the United States. Michigan is one of the states where the delta variant is still making people sick and killing patients “at a rate we’ve never seen before,” according to a quote from a CNN article today.

