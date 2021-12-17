Houghton Lake Teacher Starts ‘Comfort Closet’ For Basic Necessities

A teacher at Houghton Lake Junior Senior High School has been helping students in and out of the classroom for years. Now, he, and a few of his colleagues, have created the Comfort Closet at school for students in need of basic necessities.

“It’s been years in the making,” said Tom Blanchard, Houghton Lake Junior Senior High School math teacher and PE coach. “Years ago, I bought deodorant for boys and girls in my gym classes, and then that lead to shorts, t-shirts, socks. This is probably 8-10 years worth of donations and collections.”

Students in need can go to any adult in the school, ask for help, and be able to take anything they may need from the Closet.

“In my mind, I wanted to do it for a while,” said Blanchard. “We just haven’t had the space, and this opened up.”

Blanchard says there are some students that fall below the poverty line, so offering clothes and personal hygiene products to students is important to him.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for students that don’t have the basic necessities,” he said. “They can come in and grab what they want, when they want, and as much as they want.

Blanchard says they’re still taking donations. Clothing and products can be dropped off at the main office, or monetary donations can be sent to the school. Checks can be made out to HLCS and in the memo put Comfort Closet.