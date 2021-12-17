ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton Lake, MI

Houghton Lake Teacher Starts ‘Comfort Closet’ For Basic Necessities

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xF0aF_0dQ3pxI200

A teacher at Houghton Lake Junior Senior High School has been helping students in and out of the classroom for years. Now, he, and a few of his colleagues, have created the Comfort Closet at school for students in need of basic necessities.

“It’s been years in the making,” said Tom Blanchard, Houghton Lake Junior Senior High School math teacher and PE coach. “Years ago, I bought deodorant for boys and girls in my gym classes, and then that lead to shorts, t-shirts, socks. This is probably 8-10 years worth of donations and collections.”

Students in need can go to any adult in the school, ask for help, and be able to take anything they may need from the Closet.

“In my mind, I wanted to do it for a while,” said Blanchard. “We just haven’t had the space, and this opened up.”

Blanchard says there are some students that fall below the poverty line, so offering clothes and personal hygiene products to students is important to him.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for students that don’t have the basic necessities,” he said. “They can come in and grab what they want, when they want, and as much as they want.

Blanchard says they’re still taking donations. Clothing and products can be dropped off at the main office, or monetary donations can be sent to the school. Checks can be made out to HLCS and in the memo put Comfort Closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOPyp_0dQ3pxI200

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Northern Michigan in Focus: The Love of Chocolate

It’s that time of year where people throw their diets away and enjoy some of the sweeter things in life – and chocolate is one of those things. For this week’s Northern Michigan in Focus, Corey Adkins takes a trip to Gaylord to speak with a “chocolatmeister” about why people love this food so much.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Season of Giving Blood Drive

Give a special gift this season: use your blood to save the lives of others! Versiti donation centers are open across Northern Michigan to bring you blood drive opportunities that are safe and convenient. Appointments are strongly encouraged, so locate a drive (below) near you and register today!. 12/22:. Gaylord...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houghton Lake, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
Houghton Lake, MI
Society
City
Houghton Lake, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Society
9&10 News

The Lost Boys Leaving No One Behind

Vets helping vets and leaving no one behind. That’s the mission of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 35-7, otherwise known as the Lost Boys. They are part of a national association of combat veterans from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces who ride motorcycles. Chapter 35-7 is based out of Manistee county, but they serve all of Northern Michigan. Their aim is to raise awareness and to educate people on veterans issues such as PTSD and homelessness. They also make sure vets know about all of the benefits they have coming to them.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Munson Provides Holiday Travel Recommendations, Pandemic Updates

Munson is now concerned about the latest, highly transmissible variant, omicron, as they continue to battle a surge in their healthcare system. The COVID-19 positivity rate in their region has gone down from 17. 7 percent to 16.7 percent. It’s in between the peak rates of the last two surges.
TRAVEL
9&10 News

Downtown Gift Certificates Popular Item for the Holidays

The past couple of years, shopping local has been more important than ever, and Downtown Development Authorities want to make sure that support continues all year long with downtown-specific gift certificates. “Instead of going on Amazon because you don’t know if you’re going to get things in time, come downtown,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Blanchard
9&10 News

M22 Grill to Offer Free Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day

M-22 Grill is once again giving back to the community by providing a free Christmas Dinner to anyone who visits the restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 25. A. complete homemade ham dinner with potatoes, vegetables, salad, rolls, and dessert will be served to the first...
RESTAURANTS
9&10 News

What To Know Before Giving a Pet as a Gift

Around this time of year, and on birthdays and other special life events, people consider whether to get a pet as a gift. “This is probably one of the more controversial topics in animal welfare because we have many decades of being concerned about people giving pets as gifts,” says Lindsay Hamrick, Director of Shelter Outreach & Engagement for the Humane Society of the United States “The good news is that over the last few years, there’s been some research, as well as a lot of anecdotal data that that really shows that for the most part, it goes really well.”
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Cheboygan Getaway

A big, beautiful, heavily wooded lot surrounds this fantastic four bed, four bath home in Cheboygan County. The house itself was recently renovated and outfitted with some amazing amenities. The main floor master is filled with great features like the modern soaking tub, dual vanities, and relaxing steam shower. Another...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior High School#Poverty#The Closet#Pe
9&10 News

Menu Monday: The Patio on Main in Lake City

It’s Menu Monday, so it’s time to grab a seat and bring your appetite!. Today, we’re checking out The Patio on Main in Lake City. Known for their large outdoor seating and live entertainment area, you can see why they’re called ‘The Patio.’. The Patio...
LAKE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy