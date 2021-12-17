ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer Weather Brings Ice Shelf to Houghton Lake Homeowners Early

By Katie Birecki
 6 days ago

With the warm up Northern Michigan has had over the past few days, the ice on Houghton Lake created an ‘ice shelf’something that normally happens during the spring thaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KNeI_0dQ3ptl800

“What happens is in the springtime, when the lake opens and the wind starts blowing the chunks across the lake with the wind, and it walks up the wall,” said Greg Daniels, who lives along Houghton Lake. “With the weather the way it’s been, it’s a little different.”

Daniels said he’s lived in the same house for five years, and has never seen the ice shelf this early.

“Last year, I had some just up into the grass a little bit, but this is about the extent of how far, at least on our sea wall,” said Daniels. “Some sea walls that aren’t as sloped as ours get a little worse.”

That’s what happened just about a mile from Daniels’ house.

“When I left yesterday at 8 in the morning, it was nothing like this,” said Joann Prater, who’s lived in her house for almost five years. “All of a sudden when I came back at 5:00 this was here.”

The ice, broken up into hundreds of pieces, with each piece of ice about four to five inches, was in a pile about seven feet tall outside Prater’s home.

“If this stays here and it really doesn’t melt, and then when the spring comes, and we get more, it’s going to be bad,” said Prater.

Comments / 1

