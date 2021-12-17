ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainy weather for Saturday before a drop in temperatures this weekend

By Matt Laubhan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRainy weather for Saturday before a drop in temperatures this weekend. Another Saturday cold front has big implications for your weekend forecast. Warm weather before the front arrives Saturday and a significant drop in those temperatures once it arrives, and for your Sunday. Of course, as it moves through the area...

