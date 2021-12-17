ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Southwest Airlines CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate testimony

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWFQe_0dQ3mORe00

( The Hill ) – Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 following Wednesday’s Senate Commerce Committee hearing on airline oversight, the company told Reuters on Friday.

Kelly testified before the committee alongside the president of the nation’s largest flight attendant union and executives at United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. They did not wear masks during the hearing, which examined the impact of $54 billion in pandemic aid Congress gave to airlines.

“Gary is doing well and currently resting at home, he has been fully vaccinated and received the booster earlier this year,” said a Southwest Airlines spokesperson. “Gary’s symptoms continue to be very mild, and each day he is moving closer to a full recovery.”

During the hearing, Kelly said that masks don’t provide much additional protection to air travelers, pointing to airplanes’ advanced air filtering systems, which capture airborne pathogens.

CoStar building a 26 story building in Richmond, creating 2,000 new jobs

“I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much if anything in the air cabin environment,” Kelly told senators Wednesday . “It’s very safe, very high quality compared to any other indoor setting.”

During the discussion about masks, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker added that an “aircraft is the safest place you can be.” American Airlines later told The Hill that Parker’s statements weren’t meant to “cast doubt on the necessity of face masks on planes” and that the company supports the federal mask mandate on airlines.

Sara Nelson , president of the Association of Flight Attendants, who testified before the committee, said in a statement Friday that masks are a critical part of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, particularly amid the emergence of the fast spreading omicron variant.

“As this surge shows, we are still in the middle of this pandemic,” Nelson said in a statement. “To ensure the health of aviation workers and the economic recovery of our industry, we must continue applying these important public health measures throughout our aviation system for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Health
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly tests POSITIVE for COVID after Senate hearing where he told lawmakers masks aren't needed on planes because 99% of virus pathogens are captured by filters

Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing at a Senate hearing on Wednesday, where he questioned whether face masks were necessary on airplanes. Kelly did not wear a mask for parts of the hearing and questioned the health benefit of masks on airplanes. 'The statistics, I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Wearing a Mask on Planes Is Probably Here to Stay

COVID safety in close spaces has been a recurring topic as holiday travel picks up for Christmas and the New Year, and Dr. Anthony Fauci does not believe air travel will go back to naked-faced, pre-COVID times. He believes wearing masks will just be a way of life for travelers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

Delta Airlines CEO Calls for Shortened Quarantine Times Amid Staffing Shortage

The airline industry says it is contending with staff shortages that threaten to hamper operations amid the COVID resurgence, andDelta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian called on the CDC to revise its guidance for vaccinated workers who test positive from a 10-day quarantine to just five. Chuck Liberman, chief investment officer and managing partner at Advisors Capital Management LLC, joined Cheddar to talk about the current guidance on isolation and why he believes the omicron variant calls for more relaxed guidance given its reportedly mild symptoms.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Aircraft#Southwest Airlines#Senate Commerce Committee#Reuters
AFP

Millions of Americans on the move amid Omicron's Christmas surge

Millions of Americans were on the move Thursday during one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, as Covid infections with Omicron surpassed the peak of the Delta wave and hospitals ran out of space for patients. According to Covid Act Now, the seven-day average of new daily cases is running at 171,00 -- about to pass the Delta peak seen in September. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
American Airlines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy