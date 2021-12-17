Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: DPSI), has completed the previously announced reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-2. The number of authorized shares will remain unchanged at 50 million shares. Trading of the company's common stock on OTCQX will continue on a post-split basis, and the common stock began trading on a post-split basis on December 20, 2021, under the temporary trading symbol DPSID and under the new CUSIP number 24345A 507. The trading symbol is expected to revert back to DPSI on or about January 20, 2022.

