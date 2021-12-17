ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

By Marvell
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on January 26,...

ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

