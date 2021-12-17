ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Snap Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

By Glancy Prongay, Murray LLP, Snap Inc.
 6 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Snap Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (NYSE: SNAP). Class Period: July 22, 2020 – October 21, 2021. Lead...

