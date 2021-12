The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 30 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,502. Campbell, Laramie, and Natrona counties each had four recent deaths; Park and Sweetwater counties each had three; Fremont and Lincoln counties each had two; and Albany, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Johnson, Sheridan, and Washakie counties each added one.

