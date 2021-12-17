Matt's Friday Afternoon Forecast - Drizzle and mild this evening with rain/storms along a cold front for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After temperatures start off in the upper 20s and lower 30s, it will be a terrific Thursday. Full sunshine will allow our temperatures to be near average this afternoon. High around 60 to 62 degrees. One more cold night thanks to a clear sky and a light wind. Lows mostly in the mid 30s could still allow for frost in some spots Christmas Eve morning. From there, a big warm up is in order. We stay mainly sunny Christmas Eve as highs climb into at least the mid 60s. Hopefully Santa packs his shorts as he makes his way into the Chattahoochee Valley tomorrow night! Temperatures will be mild Christmas morning around 50 degrees before climbing into the low to mid 70s. It will be dry and on the breezy side with a mostly sunny sky, a few more clouds in the afternoon. We stay in the 70s most likely through next week. A few isolated showers are possible as early as Tuesday but most of us stay dry!

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO