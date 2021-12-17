Matt's Friday Afternoon Forecast - Drizzle and mild this evening with rain/storms along a cold front for Saturday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 11 AM tomorrow for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a trace to 3 inches in the valleys and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 11 AM...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long.
The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s.
There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon.
Friday will be even warmer than Thursday,...
High pressure has dominated our weather on this Wednesday. We saw abundant sunshine as the rule across our area today. We saw most of the high temperatures in the seasonable category, well into the 50s. We will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather forecast across our area overnight...
We are almost to your Christmas weekend! We will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather forecast across our are through our Thursday. This will mean once again another chilly morning will be in store for our area as we will see overnight low temperatures drop off down into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, this year will be a disappointment. The forecast calls for rainy weather along with mild afternoon temperatures.
Christmas Eve features sunny skies early and seasonable temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will fill in throughout the day before rain finally arrives later Friday night.
For families waiting to travel on Christmas Eve, the weather will cooperate throughout the day.
However, the later you wait to hit the roads conditions will turn unsettled as a system draws in rain later that night.
The storm looks to arrive overnight on Friday leading to wet roads through Christmas morning.
Luckily, the bulk of the rain falls overnight. Gradual clearing is likely once the storm departs as drier air begins to work back into our region.
Sorry team snow — temperatures will be too mild to see any wintry precipitation this storm will be all rain.
Christmas Day 2021 will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with unseasonably warm temperatures.
Region-wide highs look to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.
To finish the holiday weekend, Sunday will be bright and breezy with mild temperatures sticking around.
Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast.
We are almost to your Christmas weekend! We will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather forecast across our are through our Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the low 60's. We will see clear skies as the rule. As high pressure gradually moves off to the east of our...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After temperatures start off in the upper 20s and lower 30s, it will be a terrific Thursday. Full sunshine will allow our temperatures to be near average this afternoon. High around 60 to 62 degrees. One more cold night thanks to a clear sky and a light wind. Lows mostly in the mid 30s could still allow for frost in some spots Christmas Eve morning. From there, a big warm up is in order. We stay mainly sunny Christmas Eve as highs climb into at least the mid 60s. Hopefully Santa packs his shorts as he makes his way into the Chattahoochee Valley tomorrow night! Temperatures will be mild Christmas morning around 50 degrees before climbing into the low to mid 70s. It will be dry and on the breezy side with a mostly sunny sky, a few more clouds in the afternoon. We stay in the 70s most likely through next week. A few isolated showers are possible as early as Tuesday but most of us stay dry!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!
This morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper teens and low 20s so get out the ice scrapers! Wind chills are close to single digits for some, too!
Tonight, there’s a very small chance for rain and a little snow as a quick burst of energy trails across the region but little to no accumulation is expected. Most will stay north of I-80.
Christmas Eve evening is our next chance of rain...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s.
A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening.
Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
We started off cold again this morning in the 30’s for most. Under tons of sun today, temperatures will warm up nicely into the mid-60’s for most. We will see a wind shift from northerly to southerly which will help us warm up heading into the Christmas holiday weekend.
Today's weather is blustery and chilly in the afternoon. A weak low-pressure system traveling south of New England will produce a brief period of light snow late tonight into Friday morning, with minor accumulations likely in certain areas.
