Economy

NIKOLA DELIVERS FIRST NIKOLA TRE BATTERY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS TO TOTAL TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC.

By Nikola Corporation
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today delivered the first Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) pilot trucks to Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI), one of Southern California's prominent port trucking companies, to expedite zero-emission transportation solutions...

