NIKOLA DELIVERS FIRST NIKOLA TRE BATTERY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS TO TOTAL TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC.

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO