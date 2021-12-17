ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NVAX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Novavax, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

By Glancy Prongay, Murray LLP
 6 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVAX). Class Period: March 2, 2021 – October 19, 2021. Lead...

The Press

Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:. J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2022. Presentation at 12:45pm Pacific Time (3:45pm Eastern Time) immediately followed by a Q&A Session to begin at...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important February 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action - ORGO

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Organogenesis securities during...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Desktop Metal, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal") (NYSE: DM). The action charges Desktop Metal with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Desktop Metal's materially misleading statements to the public, Desktop Metal investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
The Press

Angels Share, Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates marks eight years and one million meals donated through its Angels Share campaign to fight food insecurity. SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) ("VWE" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform announced a milestone of one million meals donated by its Angels Share campaign to fight food insecurity.
CHARITIES
State
California State
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors to Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning Desktop Metal's widely touted $300 million acquisition of EnvisionTEC, which closed on Feb. 16, 2021.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Novavax Stock (NVAX): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) increased by over 2.9% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) – a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases – increased by over 2.9% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Novavax announcing initial data evaluating the immune response of its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 against the Omicron variant as well as additional data from its ongoing Phase 2 boost study.
INDUSTRY
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (NYSE: CEI) securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Camber investors have until December 28, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Owlet, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet") (NYSE: OWLT) f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SBG) ("Sandbridge"). The action charges Owlet with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Owlet's materially misleading statements to the public, Owlet investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
The Press

MARA SECURITIES FRAUD: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Securities Class Action:. The litigation arises from Defendants' misleading statements concerning Marathon's plan to build a data management facility in...
LAW
parabolicarc.com

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Virgin Galactic Alleging Securities Fraud

A class action lawsuit was filed in New York on Dec. 7 alleging securities fraud by Virgin Galactic, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in October 2019 after merging with Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia (SCH). Named in the lawsuit are Virgin Galactic Holdings, CEO...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - LYV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) resulting from allegations that Live Nation may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Live...
BUSINESS
The Press

UPCOMING DEADLINE: TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action - TMC, SOAC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TMC; SOAC) securities between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until next Monday, December 27, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Carper v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05991 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on October 28, 2021, the TMC class action lawsuit charges TMC and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit, Tran v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-06325, is also pending in the Eastern District of New York.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass"). Tecnoglass, headquartered in Colombia, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated...
ECONOMY
The Press

FUNDINGO TEAMS UP WITH TVALUE TO EXPAND FINANCIAL CAPABILITIES WITHIN THE LENDING INDUSTRY

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundingo is pleased to announce new integration capabilities with TValue, the flagship product of TimeValue Software, Inc., allowing businesses using Salesforce within the alternative lending industry to make calculating and projecting cash flows easier and faster. TValue's amortization software solutions, when combined with...
SOFTWARE
The Press

TimeValue Software

FUNDINGO TEAMS UP WITH TVALUE TO EXPAND FINANCIAL CAPABILITIES WITHIN THE LENDING INDUSTRY. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundingo is pleased to announce new integration capabilities with TValue, the flagship product of TimeValue Software, Inc., allowing businesses using Salesforce within the alternative lending industry to make calculating and projecting cash flows easier and faster.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS 14TH ANNUAL HEALTHCARE CEOS UNSCRIPTED CONFERENCE

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen will present at the conference. Live audio of the conference call will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

DecisionPoint Completes One-for-Two Reverse Stock Split

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: DPSI), has completed the previously announced reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-2. The number of authorized shares will remain unchanged at 50 million shares. Trading of the company's common stock on OTCQX will continue on a post-split basis, and the common stock began trading on a post-split basis on December 20, 2021, under the temporary trading symbol DPSID and under the new CUSIP number 24345A 507. The trading symbol is expected to revert back to DPSI on or about January 20, 2022.
STOCKS
The Press

Navitas CEO to "Electrify Our World™" at 24th Needham Growth Conference

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in GaN power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced that CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan will be participating with a presentation and 'fire-side chat' at the 24th annual Needham Growth Conference (NGC). The Needham conference provides investors...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
MARKETS
The Press

The Press

