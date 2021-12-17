ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Camber Energy, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

By Glancy Prongay, Murray LLP
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (NYSE: CEI). Class Period: February 18, 2021 – October 4, 2021....

#Securities Fraud#Cei#Camber Energy#The Company#Company#Camber
