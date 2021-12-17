The Record Shop Equips with PhantomFocus

TASCAM has announced the TASCAM 424 Studio Master High Bias Type II Cassette tape—specifically designed for use with the company’s Portastudio series cassette recorders. The 424 Studio Master C-60 was developed for the 50th anniversary of TASCAM as a tribute to their rich heritage. In 1979, TASCAM/TEAC created the 144 Portastudio, the world’s first portable home studio integrating a mixer and multi-track recorder. The 144 truly revolutionized home recording for the masses, and an infinite number of artists and musicians created their music on a Portastudio. The 144 Portastudio and other follow up Portastudios such as the 244, 246, Porta One, Porta-02, 424 series and more used inexpensive and easily found Type II High Bias cassettes. In the early 1980’s TASCAM created the legendary “gold reel” cassettes, which are now collector items. But today, any high bias type II cassettes are very hard to find.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO