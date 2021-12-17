ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Record Shop Equips with PhantomFocus

Cover picture for the articleCarl Tatz Design has recently installed its acclaimed PhantomFocus™ System at producer/engineer Sean Giovanni’s The Record Shop studio outside of Nashville. “After trying all sorts of band-aid solutions for balancing the response of our control room, we decided it was time to commit to a permanent solution, and the PhantomFocus System...

musicconnection.com

TASCAM Announces 424 Studio Master Cassette

TASCAM has announced the TASCAM 424 Studio Master High Bias Type II Cassette tape—specifically designed for use with the company’s Portastudio series cassette recorders. The 424 Studio Master C-60 was developed for the 50th anniversary of TASCAM as a tribute to their rich heritage. In 1979, TASCAM/TEAC created the 144 Portastudio, the world’s first portable home studio integrating a mixer and multi-track recorder. The 144 truly revolutionized home recording for the masses, and an infinite number of artists and musicians created their music on a Portastudio. The 144 Portastudio and other follow up Portastudios such as the 244, 246, Porta One, Porta-02, 424 series and more used inexpensive and easily found Type II High Bias cassettes. In the early 1980’s TASCAM created the legendary “gold reel” cassettes, which are now collector items. But today, any high bias type II cassettes are very hard to find.
ELECTRONICS
musicconnection.com

Registration Open for NAMM Believe in Music

After the success of 2021’s Believe in Music Week, NAMM will present a reimagined, new and improved Believe in Music, the global gathering to celebrate the people who bring music to the world. The online celebration will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, with additional live sessions on...
EDUCATION
musicconnection.com

New Toys: Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster

The latest addition to Fender’s Acoustasonic Player line is the Telecaster model that embodies the spirit of ambitious innovation that Leo Fender had over 75 years ago. The Acoustasonic combines an acoustic guitar and electric guitar into a new hybrid instrument for on stage and in the studio. Handmade...
ELECTRONICS
Bay Weekly

Record Shop Hosts a Museum in a Box

In a tidy vintage record store, a plain wooden crate would be easy to miss. The eye is naturally drawn elsewhere—to the neatly arranged bins of albums from the 1980s and ‘70s and even earlier. The music of James Brown catches the ear and a sense of nostalgia sets in.
ARNOLD, MD
musicconnection.com

New Toys: Eventide TriceraChorus Pedal

The sound of the TriceraChorus pedal is very reminiscent of the classic rack-mounted Tri-Stereo Chorus and stomp box choruses of the 1970s and early 1980s. It has both a stereo bucket brigade-style chorus along with Eventide’s Micro Pitch detuning. There are three different chorus sounds available in stereo. But even working in mono, TriceraChorus produces a rich, deep, and lush modulation effect that works excellently on electric guitars, keyboards or just about any source. It also has a complex chorale effect with movement for rich textures and the vibrato gives a pulsing, warbled sound. My guitar player immediately started playing Jimi Hendrix songs as soon as he heard the sound of the TriceraChorus.
ELECTRONICS
musicconnection.com

Celestion Launches Free Version of SpeakerMix Pro

Celestion, the manufacturer of guitar and bass loudspeakers and professional audio drivers for sound reinforcement applications, has announced it will offer its’ digital customers a new, fully functional demo version of SpeakerMix Pro, the self-contained studio-grade DAW plug-in dedicated to bringing ground-breaking levels of detail and realism to guitar and bass speaker tone. Users can download this free demo version and gain access to all the functionality of the full plug-in for 14 days, allowing them to experience all the benefits of Speaker Mix Pro before purchasing.
ELECTRONICS
musicconnection.com

New Toys: Ingram Engineering EQ52 See Saw EQ/Filter

After the success of the EQ50 See Saw EQ/Filter in a single-slot 500-series module, Eric Ingram has followed up with the EQ52, an updated, greatly expanded version of this unique audio tool. Like the EQ50, the Ingram EQ52 combines low cut and high cut filters with a See Saw EQ that uses a single control to simultaneously boost in one band of frequencies and reduce in another band.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
musicconnection.com

New Toys: Overloud Dopamine

Overloud’s Dopamine is interesting to me because it models an "old-school" processor trick for enhancing either already recorded tracks or new recordings. Back when noise reduction was required for multi-track analog tape recording, there was the Dolby-A noise reduction system that used an encode/decode process. You would record through the A-361 encoder but you had to playback through the A-361 decoder to recover the audio's original fidelity and tone just without tape hiss and noise. As long as this entire system was correctly aligned, it all worked great. Dolby-B is a single-ended version used on consumer-level tape recorders; Teac's AN-180 Noise Reduction system was one of the popular choices for a standalone unit.
ELECTRONICS
musicconnection.com

UnitedMasters Partners with 'Matrix Resurrections' for Film Promo

In celebration of the highly anticipated film The Matrix Resurrections, UnitedMasters - the “record label in your pocket” for independent artists - has joined forces with Warner Bros. Pictures to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for artists to win $15,000 and have their original music included in the film’s promotional campaign.
MOVIES
musicconnection.com

SoundExchange Seeks Manager, Industry Engagement

The Manager, Industry Engagement, Nashville will be responsible for establishing, maintaining and building key artist, management, performer, and content owner relationships . In addition they will develop outreach programs intended to raise the profile and engagement with SoundExchange. This individual will be responsible for building and maintaining the SoundExchange presence within the Nashville region and throughout the USA.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Is Wowed by Life-Like Portrait of Herself

Priscilla Presley shares a beautiful portrait of herself, painted by Adam Rote. See her appear at his exhibit this weekend in Miami. Priscilla Presley is a patron of the arts. In her latest Twitter post, Presley shares a flyer for an upcoming art exhibit. On the flyer is a painted portrait of the actress, created by Adam Rote.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Popculture

ZZ Top Sells Music Catalog for Massive Sum in Wake of Dusty Hill's Death

ZZ Top has reportedly sold their music catalog for a massive sum, in the wake of bassist Dusty Hill's death earlier this year. According to Variety, remaining ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons (guitar, vocals) and Frank Beard (drums) have sold their "entire music interests" to BMG and KKR for around $50 million. BMG previously served as co-publisher and administrator of the band's publishing catalog, and the deal comes after the company's new partnership with KKR.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Gotsta Get Paid: ZZ Top Sell Publishing Catalog, Royalty Rights

ZZ Top have sold their publishing catalogue and the rights to their music royalties to BMG and the investment firm KKR. Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed, but ZZ Top likely fetched a multimillion dollar sum as the goldrush for legacy act catalogs continues. The deal covers all the “music interests” of ZZ Top, including their publishing rights and any income from recorded music royalties and performance royalties (BMG had previously served as the co-publisher and administrator of ZZ Top’s publishing catalog.) “We are proud to continue working with and expand our long-standing relationship with BMG,” ZZ Top’s manager Carl...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Christmas gift of rare John Lennon record for three Welsh shops

Three record shops in Wales have been gifted one of 50 rare records by John Lennon's family to spread "Christmas cheer". Yoko Ono and Sean Ono Lennon have given away the 12-inch vinyl acetates to charities and record shops in the UK. It marks the 50th anniversary of Lennon's festive...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Musical Inspiration from ASCAP Experience

As another year of ASCAP Experience closes, the company wanted to share a few standout moments from this past year’s sessions to keep the inspiration flowing through the New Year!. Stuff your creative stockings with these magical morsels from ASCAP Experience 2021:. Greg Kurstin (co-writer/producer of Adele’s “Easy on...
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Conejo at Club Catch One

Riding off the success of his 2020 movie "The Tax Collector," L.A. veteran rapper Conejo gave those in concert at club Catch One a dope, rare performance; with the theme entitled "Nightmare Before X-Mas III." Seldom seen, but when seen, Conejo delivers, and he delivered well; alongside New York's very own rhyme spitter Crimeapple, and Cypress Hill DJ/Soul Assassins Founder, DJ Muggs, on the wheels of steel.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Company Profile: FWAYGO Streaming Platform

Fwaygo the first music streaming platform highlighting independent artists, launched this week. Built by music artists and powered by fans, the platform provides a first-of-its-kind music discovery experience for consumers as well as a disruptive business model enabling undiscovered artists to increase both their exposure and their earnings by avoiding the exploitative music ownership, royalty and streaming revenue policies of traditional labels and streaming services.
INTERNET
musicconnection.com

BLXST Signs Publishing Agreement with Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music has signed an exclusive administration agreement with powerhouse rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer BLXST. The deal was made in partnership with BLXST’s record label and publishing company Evgle and covers all past and future work, including the hit single “Chosen” ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga. The RIAA-certified gold track – which initially went viral on TikTok and marked BLXST’s Billboard Hot 100 debut – recently spent three weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart.
MUSIC

