ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Perfection Exists and Its Name is 'Arcane'

By Jordan Calhoun
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtfBx_0dQ3cdQ100
Photo: Netflix

You would be forgiven if you had not yet heard of Arcane, the Netflix animated series that premiered in November this year. And even if you did notice it on your Netflix homepage, where it ranked No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 and quietly maintained a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, you may have dismissed it.

The decision to watch Arcane comes with hurdles. It’s an adult animated drama, which is still an oxymoron to some people. (“You’re recommending another cartoon?” I was asked at the dog park yesterday.) Worse, its story is based on the universe of the online multiplayer video game League of Legends, a game you may not care about or have even heard of. But ignoring Arcane would be a mistake, and recommending it is a gift.

Arcane is—and I do not say this lightly—perfect.

The story is set in Piltover, within a world with both humans and weird anthropomorphic creatures—come back, stick with me here—where inequality has fractured the city into two parts: the people who live above ground and enjoy the spoils of wealth, and the undercity of the poor. But the heart of the story is the relationship between two orphan sisters, Vi and Powder, and their group of friends.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

World War III?

I’ll keep this brief because there’s only so much gloom we can shoulder before the holidays, but anyone who pays attention to foreign policy—you, me, NATO, folks like that—are all wondering if Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to use the huge military force he’s building up along the border with Ukraine.
POLITICS
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotten Tomatoes#Powder
BGR.com

This romantic Netflix Christmas series has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for gathering with family and friends, opening presents, decorating Christmas trees, and all the other pastimes and traditions that go hand-in-hand with celebrating the holiday season. Some of us will also be using the downtime this weekend to relax with great streaming entertainment. If that includes you, and if you’d like a recommendation for the best Netflix series to watch this Christmas, here’s one that’s got a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s Dash & Lily —...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
inklingsnews.com

“Arcane” rightfully earns Netflix top 10 ranking

With a perfect blend of steampunk and fantasy, “Arcane” depicts a world run by politics, magic and class divides. Even from the first episode, it was clear that the show takes the cake for Netflix’s animated series. Based loosely on the background plot of popular team-based video game “League of Legends,” “Arcane” can draw interest from viewers searching for a beautifully animated series chock full of evolving characters, a multifaceted plot that focuses on several characters and an action packed adventure.
TV SERIES
theforestscout.com

Arcane: A High School Student Review

With Riot Games’ deep motivation to expand the storytelling behind their games, it seemed inevitable to fans that something such as an animated series would be released to the public. Luckily for all of the fans, on November 6 of this year the first episode for the new animated series called Arcane, entirely based on Riot’s largest franchise League of Legends, was released on Netflix for anyone with a valid subscription to the service to watch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Screendaily

Netflix boards ‘Perfect Strangers’ as its first Arabic-language feature original

Netflix has acquired the Arabic-language remake of Italian comedy Perfect Strangers. The remake of Paolo Genovese’s 2016 Italian hit, which grossed more than $20m at home and $31m internationally, marks Netflix’s first Arabic language feature original. It is produced by Dubai-based Front Row Entertainment, Beirut-based Empire International, Cairo-based...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Animated Shorts Predictions

This season’s shortlist of 15 animated shorts (mostly in 2D) emphasizes the existential search for hope and healing that’s especially timely during the pandemic. Only two studio shorts are represented this time, though: Disney’s “Us Again,” a fountain of youth CG dancing short (directed by Zach Parrish) about a biracial senior couple who become young again and dance the night away in the rain; and Netflix’s “Robin Robin,” the first stop-motion musical by Aardman (directed by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please) about awkward bird with an identity crisis adopted by a family of burglar mice. Meanwhile, here are some of the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dark Horse Comics Sold to Gaming Giant Embracer Group

Dark Horse Comics properties such as Hellboy and The Umbrella Academy are finding a new home. The indie comics publisher has agreed to be sold to Embracer Group, the Swedish video game conglomerate. The deal is expected to close in early 2022. The publisher’s new owner, which has 9,000 employees globally, is touting the untapped potential of the Dark Horse library, noting that 159 of its 170 of its owned properties have yet to be optioned for film and TV shows. Dark Horse has a first-look deal with Netflix, which produces the popular Umbrella Academy adaptation, currently preparing for a 2022 season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Netflix Dominates the 49th Annie Nominations, While Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Leads Films With 10 Nods

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards, taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects. Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” earned eight nods, and Netflix’s own limited series “Maya and the Three,” directed by Jorge Gutierrez, has seven. Disney may not have...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Witcher’ Has Streamer’s Audience Spellbound

Netflix audiences tossed all their coins to their Witcher during Season 2’s debut weekend. The fantasy show’s premiere debuted at No. 1, with audiences spending a whopping 142.43 million hours immersed in magic and monsters with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). The first season of “The Witcher” followed, securing the second-place spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV Shows list, with 49.18 million hours of screen time. “The Witcher” is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired multiple video games. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Silent Sea’ Looks to the Skies to Save Earth, but Perhaps Lingers Too Long: TV Review

Comparisons between “The Silent Sea” — Netflix’s latest Korean-language drama — and this fall’s streaming phenom “Squid Game” extend well beyond their common tongue. On “The Silent Sea,” a group of desperate individuals enter into a perilous situation as a last-ditch attempt for salvation; their quest begins with the painful recognition of the economic inequality of their world. The comparison between the two K-dramas becomes somewhat reductive beyond an initial gloss on themes, however, as the shows differ in genre. While “Squid Game” was a violent thriller, “The Silent Sea” is a sci-fi epic, depicting an attempt to harvest water on...
TV SERIES
Variety

From ‘BoJack Horseman’ to ‘WandaVision,’ 10 Standout Theme Songs of the Streaming Era

Has the “skip” option made main title theme songs redundant? Hardly if you consider how some of the top-shelf shows of the streaming era have married music so effectively with the tone of the accompanying series. It’s not a new phenomenon. Hearing Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning” is so evocative of its parent series, “The Sopranos,” that you feel as though you’re riding shotgun with Tony Soprano as he winds his way down the New Jersey Turnpike. Same goes for the eerie and multi-layered theme of “Six Feet Under” from Thomas Newman, an instrumental that seems to never get old,...
MUSIC
Variety

2022 Annie Awards: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Scores 10 Nominations, Netflix Leads Streamers

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects. Taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall and presented by the Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association, the Annie Awards recognize excellence in cinema and television. Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Californian

Watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections Online Free Here’s How

The Matrix Revolutions Movie!! Here’s options for downloading or Watching Matrix 4 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. The anticipated sequel to The Matrix has finally been announced, and the release date is set for December 2021. The original was released in 1999, but Keanu Reeves’s movie will be available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or HBO Max. It’s hard to keep up with so many new movies coming out this year-but luckily, there are plenty of ways you can watch The Matrix 4 online right now without paying a dime.
MOVIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

“The Matrix Resurrections” Is a Surprisingly Fun Commentary on Its Own Existence

Editor’s note: Spoilers ahead. You’ve been warned. I recently re-watched The Matrix — the original and groundbreaking 1999 sci-fi movie that unfortunately spawned all talk of red pills — on my iPad during a rather terrible plane flight (that early Wachowski film was actually one of the more recent titles available on the in-flight service — what’s going on, Delta?).
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

67K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy