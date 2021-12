Tucked away along the rolling golf greens of The National Golf Club of Louisiana, The Max stands tall with its six gables and majestic presence. The impressive architecture is a clue into how much detail and imagination was used to create this masterpiece of an experience! The Max restaurant itself is on the second floor of the building with the first floor completely dedicated to the 75-plus fleet of golf carts. My partner in blogging-crime, Kathryn Shea Duncan, and I approached the building in jaw-dropping awe since the entire look of The National was so different from the last time we had been out to the course. We walked in and pushed the shiny elevator button in great anticipation of what awaited us - The Max!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO