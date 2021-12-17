ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley Tucci: My sense of taste is coming back slowly but surely

Cover picture for the articleStanley Tucci’s sense of taste is coming back “slowly but surely”. The 60-year-old actor recently explained he underwent chemotherapy and radiation therapy three years ago after doctors discovered a tumour at the base of his tongue, and later claimed his treatment process made all food taste...

