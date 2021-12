PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mehmet Oz, a Republican, is not the only medical doctor running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. As political editor Jon Delano reports, there is a ‘Democratic’ physician in the race as well, and her views are at odds with the celebrity doctor. Dr. Val Arkoosh, a Democrat, is not as well-known as Dr. Oz, but after 28 years as a practicing obstetric anesthesiologist in Philadelphia, Arkoosh turned to politics to become chair of the state’s third-largest county. The Montgomery County commissioner said the state needs a doctor in the Senate, but it must be the right one. “While...

