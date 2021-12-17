'He's gonna make a lot of money': Mississippi State's Charles Cross declares for NFL Draft

Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross continues to see his NFL Draft stock rise. AP

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw the ball more than any SEC quarterback this season. But through his 630 attempts, Rogers rarely had to worry about his blindside.

That’s because he had a 6-foot-5-inch, 310-pound force in Charles Cross lined up at left tackle.

“It’s extremely rare to have a guy that can really lock down that whole left side,” Rogers said Friday. “To have a guy like that who can do that — especially with how much we throw the ball… He’s gonna do really well at the next level. He’s gonna make a lot of money.”

Rogers comments came shortly after Cross announced via Twitter he would forego his remaining college eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft.

The Laurel, Mississippi, native is projected by ESPN’s Todd McShay to be the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Cross’ size makes him an obvious target for NFL scouts, but his mobility is what puts him above many counterparts.

MSU linebacker Jett Johnson said his teammates call Cross “sweet feet” because his feet complement his frame and strength.

“Got all the God-given ability in the world, and he has used it to his advantage,” Johnson said.

Cross was graded (86.7) as the No. 15 tackle in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus, and second in the SEC.

He allowed just two sacks this season — one against Louisiana Tech and one against Arkansas — while playing 719 passing snaps, according to PFF.

As players such as Johnson and Rogers met with reporters Friday, the talk around Cross also centered on him away from the field.

Rogers has an NIL deal with Moe's Original BBQ in Starkville where he frequently treated his offensive linemen to a meal this season.

Through experiences such as those, Rogers got to know the “soft-spoken” Cross who made few enemies in his time at Mississippi State — except for those lined up against him.

“He’s so easy to root for because he’s a great dude,” Johnson said. “You see him around the facility and stuff, and he’s just always smiling.”

Cross is the second Bulldog to declare for the NFL Draft.

Corner Martin Emerson announced last week he would forego his senior season and head to the NFL. Emerson’s status for the bowl game remains unclear.