ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Giveon exposed for cheating!

By djnailz
mycolumbuspower.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Who knew Justine...

mycolumbuspower.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Skye Details Finding Out That Giveon Allegedly Cheated On Her

Fans love to connect with their favorite artists on Livestream, but it can be a nightmare for publicists. Often, rappers and singers turn to platforms like Instagram Live in order to spend a few moments with their supporters. If they aren't taking time to answer questions, some artists are flexing exotic vacation locations or behind-the-scenes exclusive events. However, Justin Skye's fans were in for a treat as the R&B songbird dished about her breakup from Giveon.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justine Skye
Person
Giveon
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘I Was Just Like ‘Eeeewwhh’: Alicia Keys Admits That Swizz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) The “ick” is “when romantically someone gets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé marks husband Jay-Z's birthday with famous family

Beyoncé is one of the world's most famous singers but to her the most important thing in her life is family. And on Saturday, the Lemonade hitmaker marked her husband Jay-Z's 52nd birthday with her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family are notoriously private when it comes to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Harry and Meghan smile at daughter Lilibet as Archie looks on in festive message

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their best wishes to supporters in a message featuring the first publicly-released photograph of their baby daughter Lilibet.The card shows Harry and Meghan smiling at Lilibet as the duchess holds her aloft, while their son Archie sits on his father’s knee.The couple wishes supporters “happy holidays” in the card, which was sent via email through the Archewell charity they co-founded in 2020.A message alongside the photo reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”Photographer Alexi...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Shades DaBaby In Baby Picture Caption

DaniLeigh appears to be healing from her tumultuous year, which included the birth of her first daughter and the drama that ensued following her arrival. In case you haven't been keeping up, rapper DaBaby, the father of Dani's child, kicked the singer out of his home a few weeks ago and filmed the incident on Instagram Live. In the days since that situation escalated, Dani has been sharing adorable pictures of her little girl and in the latest photo she shared to Instagram, she posted a shady caption toward her rapper baby daddy, calling him out oh-so-subtly.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Seemingly Addresses DaBaby Heartbreak Once Again

Neither DaniLeigh nor DaBaby has addressed one another publicly, but today (December 13), the public has been speculating about the singer's posts. DaniLeigh and DaBaby's relationship came to a screeched halt on social media weeks ago after the two engaged in an explosive fight that played out on Instagram Live. Police were called, as seen in a clip, and later, reports stated that DaniLeigh had been charged with simple assault.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy