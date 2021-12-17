ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine scores WHO emergency listing, opening up supply to COVAX

By Angus Liu
FiercePharma
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovavax has taken another major step toward expanding the reach of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax, despite a filing delay with the U.S. FDA. The World Health Orgnaization has granted an emergency use listing for Covovax (NVX-CoV2373). The license means Novovax and its manufacturing partner Serum Institute of India (SII) can now...

www.fiercepharma.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Novavax says COVID vaccine triggers immune response to Omicron variant

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data published on Wednesday,suggesting that the U.S. drugmaker's existing COVID-19 vaccine can help combat the new Omicron variant. Novavax's two-dose, protein-based vaccine was authorized for use this...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covovax#The U S Fda#Novovax#Serum Institute Of India#Sii#Covid#Gavi#Who#Fierce Pharma
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
FiercePharma

Novartis aims to avoid pitfalls of earlier PCSK9 launches with its new blockbuster hopeful Leqvio

After a surprising FDA rejection and a change in manufacturing facility, Novartis has won FDA backing for its blockbuster hopeful Leqvio. With an additional year of preparation and a unique marketing strategy, the Swiss pharma believes it’s in better shape to launch the heart drug while steering clear of the problems that plagued other PCSK9 meds.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

Generic drug names provide information for doctors, so why is Health Canada promoting the use of pharma brand names?

Brand names are widely used when we want to refer to a specific product — an Apple computer, a Tesla car. Sometimes brand names are so widely used that they take over — we ask for a Kleenex instead of a tissue. Drugs have two names. The brand name is the one that’s chosen by the company making it and that company is the only one allowed to use the name. (The name that the company proposes is reviewed by Health Canada.) Brand names are almost always short and catchy so that doctors will remember them. Generic names are assigned at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
precisionvaccinations.com

WHO Issues Positive Interim Recommendations for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

(Precision Vaccinations) — Maryland-based Novavax, Inc. issued two announcements related to the launch of its protein-based COVID-19 vaccineNVX-CoV2373 (Nuvaxovid). On December 21, 2021, Novavax announced that the first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373 had been administered in an extension of the company's PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. The booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

EU backs Novavax shot as region’s fifth COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – The European Union on Monday approved the use of Novavax’s (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older, giving a boost to the U.S. biotech after long delays and paving the way for a fifth shot in the EU as the Omicron variant spreads quickly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FiercePharma

GlaxoSmithKline’s HIV prevention injectable Apretude threatens Gilead with FDA blessing. But will doctors use it?

After making history with the first complete long-acting regimen for the treatment of HIV, GlaxoSmithKline’s ViiV Healthcare has now made a component of that therapy into a preventative option, threatening a major franchise at Gilead Sciences. On Monday, the FDA blessed GSK’s Apretude, or cabotegravir, to reduce the risk...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy