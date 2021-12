TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After breaking a record high temperature this afternoon, temperatures will stay well above average tonight. Skies will be mostly clear and we should have great weather for the Geminid Meteor shower tonight. Best times to look will be after 3 a.m. (when the moon sets) and before 6 a.m. (near dawn). Look in the darkest sky you can and let your eyes adjust for at least 15 minutes. No telescopes are needed because you’ll want as wide of a view as possible to catch all the meteors streaking across the sky. There is a chance to see 30-50 meteors per hour away from city lights.

