Nurse who received one of the first COVID vaccines disheartened by latest surge of virus

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — One year ago today, Stroger Hospital nurse Tracey Everett became the first Cook County health worker to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Friday, she said she didn’t have time to celebrate. Everett said she and her colleagues are scrambling to keep up with a surge of COVID-19 patients.

She said the majority of people becoming seriously ill are unvaccinated.

“If you’re on the fence about being vaccinated, you need to look at the research. Follow the research, follow the science,” Everett said.

Officials said more than 72,000 vaccine doses were administered across Illinois on Thursday, with 63% of the the state being fully vaccinated.

But new cases continue mounting, and the northwest area of the state is particularly hard-hit, with hospital resources scarce, officials said.