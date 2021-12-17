ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Nurse who received one of the first COVID vaccines disheartened by latest surge of virus

By Andy Dahn
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ek92t_0dQ3WUza00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — One year ago today, Stroger Hospital nurse Tracey Everett became the first Cook County health worker to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Friday, she said she didn’t have time to celebrate. Everett said she and her colleagues are scrambling to keep up with a surge of COVID-19 patients.

She said the majority of people becoming seriously ill are unvaccinated.

“If you’re on the fence about being vaccinated, you need to look at the research. Follow the research, follow the science,” Everett said.

Officials said more than 72,000 vaccine doses were administered across Illinois on Thursday, with 63% of the the state being fully vaccinated.

But new cases continue mounting, and the northwest area of the state is particularly hard-hit, with hospital resources scarce, officials said.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Vaccines
County
Cook County, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nurse#Stroger Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy