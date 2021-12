For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, Susanna Moore pens a tribute to “Power of the Dog” (screenplay by Jane Campion). Jane Campion’s film “The Power of the Dog” is an adaptation of the 1967 novel of the same name, written by Thomas Savage and set in Montana in 1925. The landscape, rich with beauty and meaning, soon reveals the characters in all of their solitude and torment, and we realize that “The Power of the Dog” is something far more complex than an amplification of an idealized West and its codes of conduct. The tension that pervades the film is hard to...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO