ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osawatomie, KS

Osawatomie State Hospital to accept voluntary admissions

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJeEg_0dQ3WJWp00

The state plans to lift a moratorium on voluntary admissions at Osawatomie State Hospital beginning on Jan. 3. The hospital for adults with mental health issues stopped taking voluntary admissions in 2015 after receiving citations for not doing enough to help suicidal patients and routinely housing three patients in rooms meant for two because of space limitations.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services announced the change on Thursday. As part of the plan, it created a new class of mental health providers called State Institutional Alternative, which will allow private psychiatric facilities to accept patients who have been approved for admission to state psychiatric hospitals.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Osawatomie, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Osawatomie, KS
Health
Osawatomie, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatric Hospitals#Mental Health Issues#Osawatomie State Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
546
Followers
496
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy