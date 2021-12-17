ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Morris set to make US return Saturday in friendly vs Bosnia

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGNnI_0dQ3WDET00
1 of 2

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Forward Jordan Morris is likely to play his first U.S. national team match in more than two years when the Americans face Bosnia and Herzegovina in an exhibition on Saturday.

Defender Aaron Long probably won’t appear in the game. The Americans will try for a team-record 17th win in a calendar year, which would top the mark set in 2013.

Morris, a 27-year-old Seattle Sounders forward, tore his left ACL on Feb. 20 while on loan from Seattle to Swansea, three years after tearing his right ACL. He returned to the field for the Sounders on Nov. 1 and appeared in three club games.

“He’s looked sharp the entire time,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Friday after the final training session of a camp that started Dec. 6. “I’m really looking forward to him performing tomorrow.”

Long, 29, tore his right Achilles tendon while playing for the New York Red Bulls on May 15. He has not appeared in a game since.

“Aaron, he came into camp without having a full-team session, and he’s worked his way into full-team sessions,” Berhalter said. “He’s looked great. I’m really impressed with his rehab and how he’s got himself to this point. I’m not sure he’ll be able to play fully in a game tomorrow, but he’s certainly well on his way to being able to play in a game.”

With defender Bryan Reynolds the only first-team Europe-based player in camp — he’s made one appearance since Sept. 12 under Roma manager Jose Mourinho — 11 players could make international debuts.

Kobi Henry, a 17-year-old defender from second-tier Orange County, and Louisville’s Jonathan Gomez, an 18-year-old defender transferring to Real Sociedad next month, are in position to become the first players from a U.S. lower tier to play for the national team since Minnesota midfielder Miguel Ibarra in 2015.

Berhalter sounded as if Henry was unlikely to get on the field.

“Not necessarily ready for a senior call-up, but still holding his own in training,” Berhalter said. “Great attitude, great mindset. Any struggle that he has, he just brushes off and goes at at the next day. So I think he has a bright future.”

National team regulars from Major League Soccer who figure to play include New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi, who may be sought by European clubs in the January transfer window.

“That moment is not yet to be,” Pepi said. “Whatever happens is going to happen.”

Midfielders Cristian Roldan and Kellyn Acosta also are in camp, along with forward Gyasi Zardes.

After giving some MLS players off time this month, Berhalter may select defender Miles Robinson and midfielders Paul Arriola and Sebastian Lletget for a training camp that opens Jan. 6 in Phoenix ahead of the next trio of World Cup qualifiers, which start Jan. 30 against El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio. Europe-based players will join them a few days before that match.

“It’s really going to be up to them and how they’re looking and how fit they are,” Berhalter said. “We can’t risk having guys that aren’t fully able to play 90 minutes at high intensity for this window.”

Bosnia has a roster of all domestic-based players because the game is not in a FIFA window. Bosnia was eliminated in World Cup qualifying, finishing fourth in its group behind France, Ukraine and Finland.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Ohio State
CBS Boston

Brad Knighton Returning To Revolution For 12th Season — The Most In Club History

FOXBORO (CBS) — Brad Knighton isn’t going anywhere. The goalkeeper and the Revolution have agreed to a one-year contract, which means Knighton is returning for his 15th MLS campaign and his 12th in a New England uniform — the most in club history. Knighton has amassed 81 regular season appearances with 78 starts and a 32-26-20 record over his career, with two additional postseason appearances. He’s made 52 of those appearances with New England, and is one of five Revolution players to start at least 50 league games in goal for the club. In addition, Knighton ranks second in club history...
MLS
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive: 11 things to know about Charlotte FC’s first head coach

Charlotte FC’s inaugural head coach is a teacher at heart.  Miguel Ángel Ramírez may have arrived in the U.S. to coach in Major League Soccer, but one day he’d like to teach somewhere like Harvard University. I sat down with Ramírez on a warm December night at Bank of America Stadium. He’d just finished the MLS Expansion Draft, […] The post Exclusive: 11 things to know about Charlotte FC’s first head coach appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Sebastian Lletget
Person
Jordan Morris
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Ricardo Pepi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bosnia#Ap#Americans#Seattle Sounders#Acl#The New York Red Bulls#Roma
The Independent

Managers and players meeting to discuss Premier League Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.Plan B measures mean there are a few more things we all have to do to keep each other safe at #PL matches🧑‍💻 Pre-register your COVID status on your club's website📱...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United in ‘good shape’ ahead of return to action, Ralf Rangnick reveals

Ralf Rangnick has given his Manchester United squad a clean bill of health after the club’s Covid-19 outbreak and called on the Premier League to aid player welfare by again allowing five substitutes per game.United are set to return to action at Newcastle on Monday following a 16-day break which saw their Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed.Only the injured Paul Pogba is unavailable at St James’ Park, with interim manager Rangnick admitting he has major selection decisions to make after 25 outfield players trained on Wednesday.Rangnick said: “The last training session we had eight outfield players and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

690K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy