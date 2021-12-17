ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

AstraZeneca-Amgen asthma drug gets U.S. FDA approval

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca and Amgen Inc’s drug, Tezspire, to treat severe asthma for those aged 12 years and older, the companies said on Friday....

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
whbl.com

Merck and Pfizer COVID-19 pills effective against Omicron -U.S. FDA official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Available data indicates that both Merck’s and Pfizer’s COVID-19 anti-viral treatments are effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a top U.S. Federal Drug Administration official said on Thursday. “The available data that we have indicates that both paxlovid and molnupiravir are effective...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asthma#Immune System#Astrazeneca Amgen#U S Fda#Reuters#Amgen Inc#Tslp
MSF USA

MSF responds to FDA approval of COVID-19 drug molnupiravir

MSF responds to FDA approval of first oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment. Although Merck has already signed deals with several manufacturers in India, and also recently announced a voluntary license agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), these deals don't do enough to ensure that affordable versions of this medicine will be available for everyone who needs it, everywhere. These deals exclude people in some middle-income countries, such as Brazil, China, and Turkey. Restricting the breadth of generic manufacturing and supply of this medicine will significantly limit global access to the world’s first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, said the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS LA

FDA Approves Second Antiviral COVID Pill From Merck

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized Merck’s antiviral pill, molnupiravir, to treat Covid-19 “for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.” This is the second Covid-19 antiviral pill authorized for ill people to take at home, before they get sick enough to be hospitalized. Merck has an agreement with the US government for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedCity News

FDA nod for Novartis sets up cholesterol drug showdown with Amgen, Regeneron

The FDA has approved a new cholesterol-lowering drug from Novartis that addresses the same target as two commercialized medicines from Amgen and Regeneron, but with a different approach and a key dosing advantage—just two injections per year. The drug, inclisiran, is part of a relatively new class of genetic...
INDUSTRY
abc23.com

Merk Pill Gets FDA Approval

The FDA authorized a second pill to treat COVID 19 after the very first antiviral pill to treat the virus was just approved yesterday. Here’s what health experts want you to know. Is Omicron surges? There are two new tools to beat coronavirus. The FDA has authorized Merck’s antiviral pill just one day after giving.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
WRAL

FDA approves first injectable HIV drug

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On Dec. 20, the FDA approved a new drug called Apretude. It is used as pre-exposure prevention (PrEP) against HIV and, as a long-acting injectable medication, is the first of its kind.
PHARMACEUTICALS
whbl.com

Oxford, AstraZeneca launch work on Omicron-targeted vaccine – FT

(Reuters) – Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc have begun work to produce an Omicron-targeted version of their coronavirus vaccine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
WORLD
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Abbreviated New Drug Application for Vasopressin

Company is the first to file an ANDA referencing Vasostrict, which had total US sales of $786 million in 2020. The FDA has approved an abbreviated new drug application from Eagle Pharmaceuticals for vasopressin, a generic alternative to Vasostrict.1. “We expect vasopressin to be a significant addition to our hospital...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Amgen's Otezla Wins FDA Approval For Psoriasis, Regardless Of Severity Level

The FDA has approved Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast) to treat adult patients with plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy. With this expanded indication, Otezla is now the first and only oral treatment approved in adult patients with plaque psoriasis across all severities, including mild, moderate, and severe.
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

FDA OKs drugs from Amgen, Argenx, Intra-Cellular in year-end push

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared new drugs for severe asthma, bipolar depression and a rare autoimmune disease, granting approvals Friday and Monday to Amgen, Intra-Cellular Therapies and Argenx in a flurry of year-end decisions. Amgen and AstraZeneca's asthma treatment, now branded as Tezspire, is a biologic drug that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent Graft Versus Host Disease

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Orencia (abatacept) for the prophylaxis (prevention) of acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD), a condition that occurs when donor bone marrow or stem cells attack the graft recipient, in combination with certain immunosuppressants. Orencia may be used in adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (commonly known as bone marrow transplantation or stem cell transplantation) from an unrelated donor.
HEALTH
Medscape News

FDA Approves Tezepelumab-ekko (Tezspire) for Severe Asthma

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved tezepelumab-ekko (Tezspire) as a first in class treatment for severe asthma in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older. It is not recommended for the relief of acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus. Tezepelumab-ekko is a human monoclonal antibody that...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy