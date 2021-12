Aker BP ASA agreed to buy the oil and gas business of Lundin Energy AB in a $10 billion deal that creates the second-largest producer on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The transaction completes Aker BP’s ascendancy in the Nordic country’s offshore energy industry, putting it behind only state-owned Equinor ASA just five years after it was created. The combined companies will pump the equivalent of about 400,000 barrels of oil a day, more than some OPEC members.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO