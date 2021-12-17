ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrong link given in the course page

linuxfoundation.org
In LFS250, in 4. Kubernetes Fundamentals lesson,...

Lab 2.2: Unknown device type

I am using Ubuntu 21.10 on a VM. I am trying to create virtual ethernet devices:. Error: Unknown device type. I looked at the list of devices using modprobe and did not see veth listed. From searching online it does not seem like i need to do anything special to load that device type. What am I missing?
hpux style "print" command for RHEL8 (and others maybe)

Hi all, first post! I am in the process of converting an old HPUX box over to RHEL8. One of my minor hurdles to overcome appears to be one or more built in commands that are different and/or missing. The one I'm looking at right now is the HPUX "print" command. This command is used in hundreds of ksh scripts that are being transitioned to the new server and I'm looking for an easy solution. One might think that it would be easy just to search and replace print for printf or create a symbolic link in /usr/bin causing print to call printf, but that presents a problem. The HPUX print command by default includes a linefeed. The RHEL8 printf command does not and must have each statement being printed appended with a \n. Big hassle.
LFD259 --- Lab 3.3. Configure Probes --- goproxy not able to start

Readynessprobe till Step-8 worked fine. Issue is from Step-9 with livenessprobe. Need clue to debug further why goproxy is not running (direct answer will also be appreciated). How to debug from the points from describe pod. Which logs to look for to understand why the container is not running as expected. simpleapp.yaml attached as simpleapp.txt.
Lab 4.5 Install cri-o and cri-o-runc

Following the last portion of the section, I am not able to successfully install cri=o-runc. Package cri-o-runc is not available, but is referred to by another package. This may mean that the package is missing, has been obsoleted, or. is only available from another source. E: Package 'cri-o-runc' has no...
my exam experience and any technical hardles

I recently gave the exams and i d like to raise some technical hardles that i faced and they slowed me down. The issues are mainly 2 for me and i analyse them below. I have a 13" macbook pro, for my work and that is the laptop that i took the exams to. On that mac, is connected an external 24" monitor, in order for me to be able to work. But on the exams its not allowed to have a 2nd monitor, so i had to disconnect it. Since the remote desktop is so small on 13" screen, I asked from the proctor if i could connect the 2nd screen, and he agreed.
An Upstream Friendly Source Control Model and Tooling

We maintain a kernel that contains a significant amount of patches on top of upstream Linux, while also closely following upstream Linux. We will describe how we keep this maintainable through our source control model and automation, while actively encouraging upstream of the content. The end result is that we have processes that are slowly driving down our internal only patches.
Ubuntu 18.04 server (class reference test server) deprecated and vulnerable

So I read this morning, December 17, 2021, that Python 3.6 is EOL. It includes critical vulnerabilities that are not fixed in regular update/upgrade. Yet we have been advised to run, and pay for, Ubuntu server 18.04 AWS images which depend on Python 3.6. Aside from clearly demonstrating, and teaching, a violation of industry best-practice of maintaining update currency, it makes me wonder how much continuous improvement effort goes into Linux Foundation training.
Lab 3.1 Step 15

I am trying to intialize the cp by running the below command,. [email protected]:~# kubeadm init --config=kubeadm-config.yaml --upload-certs | tee kubeadm-init.out. invalid configuration for GroupVersionKind /, Kind=: kind and apiVersion is mandatory information that must be specified. To see the stack trace of this error execute with --v=5 or higher.
