Computer Science

COMING SOON – Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2 WiFi Dev Board with STEMMA QT

By Angelica
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMING SOON – Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2 WiFi Dev Board with STEMMA QT. Coming soon! Sign up to be notified when these are in stock!. What has your favorite Espressif WiFi microcontroller, comes with our favorite connector – the STEMMA QT, a chainable I2C port, and has lots of Flash and...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

3D Printing Can Come to Life

If humans are to live on Mars or the moon one day, we’ll need to be able to construct buildings to live, sleep, eat, and work in space. The way to do that, space agencies have said, is to 3D-print habitats or their components. But hauling enough of the Earth-derived materials used for most 3D printing from our planet to another celestial body isn’t a feasible option.
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Retro Computer Console @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Cool new project from kevinmcaleer up on Hackster.io. The design for project is based on the Cray-1 Supercomputer from the 1970s. I wanted to create something fun to go along with this project, so I found a photo of a console from the Cray-1 brochure of a woman using a console. I designed the console in Fusion 360, using the photo as an inspiration, and using the Hyperpixel 4.0 display as a key measurement around which everything else is based.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

The Great Search: ESP32-S2 chips of all flavors #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @DigiKey @adafruit @EspressifSystem

(Video) This week’s Great Search is about learning from mistakes – in this case Ladyada ordered the wrong ESP32-S2 chip for the QT Py S2, because she wasn’t paying attention to all the variants. This is where it pays to check the Espressif datasheet for the specific chip naming *especially* since sometimes the part marking isn’t clear.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit KB2040 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

It’s a shiny KB2040! An Arduino Pro Micro-shaped board for Keebs with RP2040. (#keeblife 4 evah) Now we’re seeing lots of people use CircuitPython for keebs, which is awesome! So why not try our hands at spinning up a pro-micro-compatible RP2040 board? The RP2040 is plenty powerful, low-cost, and makes for an excellent keeb driver chip.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

The QT Py ESP32-S2 tester lives! A coming soon preview :)

OK so to get the QT Py manufactured we need a tester. In this case we’re not going with a teensy or arduino because the fastest way to program an esp32-s2 (we’ve found) is with the compressing stub loader that esptool.py uses. also, we’re going to be doing a wifi signal test where we scan on the Raspi for the ESP’s access point – this is a simple but effective way to make sure the antenna is on right. the tester python code runs on the pi, with a pitft for colorful text output and buttons to start test. another great example of using your own tools to make tools that are used to make other tools! – Video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Give the Gift of AdaBox

Did you know you can send an AdaBox gift subscription?. With an AdaBox gift subscription you can buy a specific number of AdaBoxes up front. Starting with the next AdaBox installment we will ship one AdaBox directly to the gift recipient until the gift subscription is fulfilled. Send an email...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Autonomous Moth Trap #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Donald Hobern published the video above of hundreds of insects from the Moth Trap Project:. This project seeks to build an automated moth trap with a machine learning identification model for Canberra moths (and other insects) based on the design published earlier this year by Kim Bjerge and colleagues in the journal Sensors.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

I made a golf bag that shoots your clubs #RaspberryPi #PiDay @Raspberry_Pi @Nick_0Hara

Check out this golf bag build that shoots out your preferred club via a remote or voice commands. It uses a Raspberry Pi (watch the video to see). Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Adafruit NeoSlider

Our family of I2C-friendly user interface elements grows by one with this new product that makes it plug-n-play-easy to add a 75mm long slide potentiometer to any microcontroller or microcomputer with an I2C port. Each breakout is 3" long and 0.8" wide, with a single linear slide pot in the...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Pegboard Pen Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Fits 5 mm holes. Add more rings if you like. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

Make a Money Tracking Robot #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Norbert Zare shared this robot that tracks money (and faces) on Hackaday.io:. I couldn’t find a money tracker robot on the internet so I built one! 🙂. In this project I used a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ , two servo motors (SG90) , a Pi camera and a pan/tilt head.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Quick Tip: Mounting a Power Strip

Here’s a quick video on using painter’s tape to correctly position the keyhole mounts on a power strip. I recently installed a wall mount for a flat screen TV using this method. Works like a charm. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Life Isn’t Fare Motion Graphics #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Fun vintage vibes from this art project they ran on a Pi. Life Isn't Fare Motion Graphics from Eric Abarbanell on Vimeo. This is the motion graphics loop that played at my senior art show, Life Isn’t Fare. It’s one full animation and two bumpers stitched together to make a 5 minute loop. We put it onto a Raspberry Pi, then to a few different converters, and eventually played the whole thing through a vintage 1980’s TV. The blur effect was added to help “sell” the bumpers as being period, even if the animation itself is crisp.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Desk of Ladyada – This week … Monday Dec. 20th, see ya then!

This week! Desk of Ladyada will be shifted a day …. Monday Dec. 20th, see ya then! Probably around hacker-o-clock, which is after 8pm-ish 🙂. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

