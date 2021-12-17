COMING SOON – Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2 WiFi Dev Board with STEMMA QT

OK so to get the QT Py manufactured we need a tester. In this case we’re not going with a teensy or arduino because the fastest way to program an esp32-s2 (we’ve found) is with the compressing stub loader that esptool.py uses. also, we’re going to be doing a wifi signal test where we scan on the Raspi for the ESP’s access point – this is a simple but effective way to make sure the antenna is on right. the tester python code runs on the pi, with a pitft for colorful text output and buttons to start test. another great example of using your own tools to make tools that are used to make other tools! – Video.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO