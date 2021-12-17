ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart closing out 2021 with Year-End Special

iheart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will be joining forces again to host a 2021 year-end special. The special will be...

1061kissfm.iheart.com

hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
imdb.com

Snoop Dogg's Murder Trial Is Becoming A Starz Series

Multi-hyphenate and G-funk icon Snoop Dogg has enjoyed many professional transitions, from a gangster lifestyle to a pimp image and beyond, an open-mindedness that now has him cooking alongside Martha Stewart. But in 1995, the talk of the town was Snoop's first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of rival gang member Phillip "Little Smooth" Woldermariam, who was shot by his bodyguard, McKinley Lee Jr. Under the defense of O.J. Simpson lawyer Johnnie Cochran, it eventually came to light that Woldermariam's friend Jason London had recovered and concealed the gun his fallen brother was carrying at the time he was shot, and Snoop and Lee...
Popculture

'Diff'rent Strokes' Live: Snoop Dogg Makes Surprise Appearance, and Fans Can't Get Over It

The Live in Front of a Studio Audience re-creation of the iconic sitcom Diff'rent Strokes that aired on Tuesday, Dec. 7 is garnering a lot of attention, mainly due to Snoop Dogg's role. The second-half of the episode kicked off with a special appearance from Todd Bridges. Bridges played Willis during the eight-season sitcom and is sadly the show's only surviving original cast member. During his act, Bridges shared fond memories about first walking through the doors of the Drummond Park Avenue apartment when the series premiered in 1978. He also spoke of the impact the show had on his life. And while fans were happy to see Bridges, it was the unexpected guests that received the most reactions.
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Drakeo the Ruler’s Stabbing Death: ‘I’m Praying for Peace in Hip-Hop’

Snoop Dogg is “praying for peace in hip-hop” following the stabbing death of rapper Drakeo the Ruler at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday (Dec. 18). Snoop, who was scheduled to perform at Saturday’s Once Upon a Time in LA at the Banc of California and Exposition Park, took to social media the following day to share his perspective on the tragic evening and offer his condolences to the late rapper’s loved ones.
Rolling Stone

Someone Spent $450,000 for ‘Land’ Next to Snoop Dogg’s NFT House

Want to be Snoop Dogg’s neighbor in the metaverse? It could cost you about $450,000. That’s how much one NFT collector spent on Friday, Dec. 3rd, to own a plot of virtual land in the Snoopverse — an interactive world the rapper is developing in The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based platform for creating and monetizing online hangout spaces and gaming experiences. Snoop is currently building a digital recreation of his real-life Diamond Bar, California mansion, wherein he’ll throw exclusive, members-only parties, according to plans on The Sandbox website. There will also be a music venue for concerts. Residents — who can customize...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jim Jones, Snoop Dogg, Tory Lanez & More Mourn The Death Of Drakeo The Ruler

Unexpected news of 28-year-old Drakeo the Ruler’s death has taken over social media feeds today as more and more tributes to the late West Coast legend come pouring in. Early this morning, we heard from Drake, who collaborated with the late star on “Talk to Me” earlier this year. “Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” he wrote alongside a photo of his fallen friend. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo.”
NME

Listen to new Dr. Dre tracks featuring Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Dr. Dre has shared a series of new songs from GTA Online’s new expansion The Contract featuring collaborations with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg. Up to six tracks have been shared featuring two solitary tracks by the legendary rapper and producer – ‘Black Privilege’ and ‘Fallin Up’, alongside team ups with Eminem (‘Gospel’), .Paak (‘The Scenic Route’), Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes (‘ETA’) and Ty Dolla $ign along with the late Nipsey Hussle appear on ‘Diamond Mine’. You can listen to all the songs below.
goodmorningamerica.com

Snoop Dogg calls for 'peace in hip-hop' amid string of rapper killings

Snoop Dogg called for "peace in hip-hop" after fellow Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed Saturday night and police were called to quell a backstage brawl at the "Once Upon a Time in L.A." festival. Drakeo the Ruler, whose legal name is Darrell Caldwell, died at 28.
NME

Watch Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Swae Lee and more in ‘KEYS: A Short Film’

Alicia Keys has shared a new visual project called KEYS: A Short Film, featuring cameos from Snoop Dogg, Swae Lee and more. The 13-minute video arrived on Friday (December 17), just a week after she released her eighth studio album ‘KEYS’. It features moments throughout her life that have shaped her career, reflecting on her dreams as a child and the fame she found.
Stereogum

Hear New Dr. Dre Songs Featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, More

In a few months, Dr. Dre will play the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside his past collaborators Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. Today, Dre has let a whole lot of new songs out into the world, and some of them feature a few of those big-name collaborators. Rockstar Games has just released a new GTA V expansion called GTA Online: The Contract. It features a new set of songs for DJ Pooh’s West Coast Classics radio station, including a bunch of old Dre favorites and some new songs, as well.
Decider.com

Golden Globes 2022 Snubs and Surprises: From Snoop Dogg to Selena Gomez

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes this morning and, yeah, there were some snubs and surprises. This marks the first Golden Globes nominations list since a Los Angeles Times piece revealed real structural rot at the HFPA, prompting a wave of structural changes to the organization. But did the HFPA do enough to save face? Especially in a year where the networks are boycotting broadcasting the ceremony and stars are pretending not to care about the dubious honor of winning a Golden Globe.
