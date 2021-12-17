ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell University reports third arson attack in three days

By Brandon Kyc
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAP91_0dQ3TgWn00

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Cornell staff worker has reported an arson that occurred inside a campus building early Friday, making this the third arson in three days at the university.

The incident took place inside the first-floor lobby area of Mary Donlon Hall and was reported that the furniture was burned by an unknown person, causing around $600 in damages.

It is believed that the arson took place sometime between 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, and 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.

This comes after two arson incidents took place inside Ganedago Hall on Dec. 15 and 16, where door decorations and a “winter move out checklist” were burned along with burned carpet inside a suite common area.

It is unknown at this time who is behind the arson and if they are related. The incident is being investigated by the Cornell University Police, and anyone with information is asked to call the police at (607) 255-1111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornell University#Arson#Weather#Wetm#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Dr. Mendoza: Omicron presents ‘new surge of COVID, whether we like it or not’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Omicron is here and local health leaders aren’t surprised. Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza hosted a COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon with University of Rochester Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos and Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo. The health leaders’ briefing comes one […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy