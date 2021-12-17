ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams place Tyler Higbee back on COVID-19 reserve, along with 3 others

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The list of Rams players who have tested positive for COVID-19 just keeps growing by the day.

On Friday afternoon, the Rams added four more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing the total up to 29. Tyler Higbee was among the players added Friday, which is his second time landing on COVID-19 reserve just this week.

Grant Haley, Justin Lawler and Jamil Demby were also placed on the list.

Higbee was put on COVID-19 reserve Monday, just hours before the Rams faced the Cardinals. He was then activated off the list on Tuesday after it was determined that his test was a false positive.

The Rams now have just one tight end on the active roster: Kendall Blanton. Higbee joins Brycen Hopkins, Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney as the four tight ends on COVID-19 reserve.

Demby and Haley are both practice squad players, as is Lawler. So Higbee is the only player to go from the active roster to COVID-19 reserve this time around.

