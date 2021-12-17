[VIDEO] 500-pound bear shimmies its way out of incredibly small hole

Photo Credit: Lightguard (iStock).

A video shared by Tahoe Toogee on Instagram shows huge bear emerging from a 14 by 14 inch crawl space found beneath a home in Lake Tahoe, California. It's possible that the bear is attempting to make a hibernation den beneath the home, showing how important it is for people in bear country to be aware of similar spaces around their own residence.

It takes the massive animal a while, but it is pretty remarkable that the bear is able to get out.

The bear appears to be tagged, which may be an indication that it is a repeat offender.

Bears require special attention for homeowners in Colorado, too.

Over the last two years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has received 10,312 reports of bear sightings and conflicts statewide.

An easy way to avoid interaction is by keeping possible bear attractants, like food and garbage, out of reach of animals.

Hazing is a tactic that Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) also encourages if you see a bear on your property.

"The public should haze bears using whatever methods they are comfortable with (noise, bear spray, water hose, etc.), as well as call CPW (typically via State Patrol Dispatch 303-239-4501) to report the incident so that we can respond appropriately," said Jason Duetsch, Area 2 Wildlife Manager in a 2021 CPW news release about bear encounters.