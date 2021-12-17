ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[VIDEO] 500-pound bear shimmies its way out of incredibly small hole

Photo Credit: Lightguard (iStock).

A video shared by Tahoe Toogee on Instagram shows huge bear emerging from a 14 by 14 inch crawl space found beneath a home in Lake Tahoe, California. It's possible that the bear is attempting to make a hibernation den beneath the home, showing how important it is for people in bear country to be aware of similar spaces around their own residence.

It takes the massive animal a while, but it is pretty remarkable that the bear is able to get out.

The bear appears to be tagged, which may be an indication that it is a repeat offender.

Bears require special attention for homeowners in Colorado, too.

Over the last two years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has received 10,312 reports of bear sightings and conflicts statewide.

An easy way to avoid interaction is by keeping possible bear attractants, like food and garbage, out of reach of animals.

Hazing is a tactic that Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) also encourages if you see a bear on your property.

"The public should haze bears using whatever methods they are comfortable with (noise, bear spray, water hose, etc.), as well as call CPW (typically via State Patrol Dispatch 303-239-4501) to report the incident so that we can respond appropriately," said Jason Duetsch, Area 2 Wildlife Manager in a 2021 CPW news release about bear encounters.

101.9 KING FM

Watch a Moose Family Give a Colorado Car Their Own Kind of Wash

During this busy holiday season, one Colorado family won't need to take time to have their car washed. A moose family has taken care of that for them as a new video reveals. When you live this close to the wilderness and you leave your car outside, this can happen. It's the Bullwinkle family providing the best possible kind of auto detailing. There's on mention of exactly where in Colorado this happened.
CPW investigates first reported wolf kill in Colorado in 70-plus years

A wolf kill is under investigation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after being reported by Colorado Cattlemen's Association (CCA) in a press release on Monday, December 20. According to CCA, a 500-pound heifer was found dead near Walden, Colorado in early 2021. CCA has stated that it is a confirmed wolf kill, with the animal reportedly found dead after being attacked and eaten by a pack. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has yet to confirm the kill and is actively investigating the situation.
The largest organism in the world is being eaten alive

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Wednesday The world’s largest organism, which is found in the Wasatch Mountains of the western United States, is slowly being eaten alive. Known as Pando, the organism is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones. From the outside, it looks like a massive woodland of several individual trees. In reality, Pando is made up of 47,000 genetically identical stems, all of which are connected to a singular root network. This organism provides an entire ecosystem for the area. Pando is protected by the US National Forest service. That means it...
Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
Dog Lost For Weeks Can’t Believe Mom And Dad Are Here To Get Her | The Dodo

Dog lost for weeks has the most amazing reunion with Mom and Dad. For updates on Ashley and her family, check them out on Facebook: http://thedo.do/brittneynovickis, and on TikTok: http://thedo.do/brittneyannenovic. Special thanks to Halifax Humane Society for helping to reunite them, you can follow them on Facebook: http://thedo.do/halifaxhumanesociety and on...
Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
