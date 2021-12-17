ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nate Diaz not interested in Conor McGregor trilogy 'until his leg grows back,' wins fights

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Many believe the time is right for a trilogy bout between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. Diaz, however, is not one of them.

Diaz, who upset McGregor in stunning fashion by submission in their first meeting at UFC 196 in March 2016, lost the rematch to his Irish rival at UFC 202 in August 2016, dropping a majority decision.

It’s been more than five years since Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) and McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) shared the octagon, but the feud between two of the biggest stars on the UFC roster has remained alive and well. The potshots on social media and interviews have been constant, but there’s the trilogy has never been close to being made.

With Diaz currently on the final fight of his UFC contract, and McGregor targeting a 2022 comeback fight after suffering a broken leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier in July, there’s an argument there’s no better time than now to make the trilogy.

Diaz disagrees, though, and he said he’s not interested in fighting McGregor right now (via Twitter):

I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then

Can I get on January card @ufc

Thanks

Diaz and Poirier were angling for a long-awaited matchup during this week. Poirier said on Friday that he agreed to the fight for February, but Diaz said the UFC is not willing to pay what “The Diamond” wants and shut it down.

Now it remains to be seen what happens next with some of the biggest names in the sport.

