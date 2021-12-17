ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Minute Gifts (Get In Time for Christmas!)

theinspiredroom.net
 6 days ago

Still shopping? We rounded up lots...

theinspiredroom.net

Apartment Therapy

15 Last-Minute Tech Gifts Under $100 You Can Still Get In Time for the Holidays

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Well, dear reader, it’s finally here — we’re officially in holiday gift-giving crunch mode. As the holidays, parties, and end-of-year reunions quickly approach, it’s likely that you’re in the midst of checking off that holiday shopping list. Something that’s probably on that list? A great tech gift. Now, if you’re anything like me and are a habitual last-minute shopper, you may still be racking your brain (and scouring the web) for a great gift that’ll also get to you in time. No worries! We put together a list of our favorite tech gifts below. The best part? They’re all under $100! All of these gifts are also set to arrive before Christmas, giving you more than enough time to wrap them for that special someone (even if that means you only slap a bow on it). Check out 15 of the best tech gifts under $100 that giftees young and old will love this holiday season. Remember, a good tech gift isn’t always the priciest one!
News 12

Wondering how to get those last-minute gifts in time for Christmas? Here’s how to get it all done in time.

Toy experts share their latest tricks and tips on getting all those last-minute gifts under the tree before the holidays are here. Jackie Cucco, senior editor at The Toy Insider, says, "You are going to want to wake up early, get in there, don't try and save it for the night before. Just comb through the aisles. Things might not be in their right spots. They might not be all nice and neat on the aisles so keep your eyes peeled."
Apple Insider

Last-minute gift ideas: Here's what to get family and friends when you're short on time

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Time is running out if you want to buy aholiday gift for friends and relatives. Here are some ideas for last-minute purchases you can secure to give to your loved ones for Christmas.
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
ETOnline.com

The Hottest Toys at Walmart 2021: Order Today to Get Gifts in Time for Christmas

If you're currently shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts, Walmart is here to help! Today is your last chance to order holiday gifts at Walmart to get them delivered by Dec. 25 with ground shipping. The retailer released its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List -- a list curated by a panel of actual kids, ages 2-12, that will hopefully toss adults everywhere a much-needed lifeline when it comes to shopping for presents this year.
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
Mashed

Christmas Deviled Eggs Recipe

The holiday season is a time for entertaining and serving wonderful food. Whether you're hosting a big get-together or a small crowd of only family, you know there's going to be plenty of decadent dishes to go around. One of the simplest go-to appetizers you can pull off at home is a batch of deviled eggs. They're a total crowd-favorite, and this version is sure to fit the bill as well.
