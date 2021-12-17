ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Here's how the Dolphins could become the 11th seed after Week 15

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxhq8_0dQ3Oa3O00

With four weeks left in the regular season, the Miami Dolphins are trying to find a way to turn their 1-7 start into a playoff appearance. Their five wins in a row have helped, but there’s more work to be done if they want to play in mid-January.

After the Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, they are currently the fifth seed with an 8-6 record. The rest of the teams in the AFC playoff picture in order are the Indianapolis Colts (7-6), Buffalo Bills (7-6), Cleveland Browns (7-6), Cincinnati Bengals (7-6), Denver Broncos (7-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1), Las Vegas Raiders (6-7), and Miami Dolphins (6-7).

Obviously, Miami will have to beat the Jets if they want to continue climbing in the AFC. Here’s what else would have to happen for them to move up to the 11th seed:

  • Patriots def. Colts
  • Panthers def. Bills
  • Raiders def. Browns
  • Broncos def. Bengals
  • Titans def. Steelers

If all of this were to play out, Miami would be 7-7 heading into Week 16, and they’d be tied with the Colts, Bengals, Raiders, Bills, and Browns. The only team they have the tiebreaker over is the Browns to this point. However, this would put them within striking distance of the seventh seed with three weeks to play.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Kurt Warner Has Brutally Honest Comment On Browns-Raiders Game

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns took to the field at FirstEnergy Stadium along the shore of Lake Erie for an early evening Monday matchup. After a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined a number of Browns players late last week, the two teams were finally able get together and play.
NFL
FanSided

Packers lose key playmakers to COVID list before Browns game

The Green Bay Packers see wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and nose tackle Kenny Clark go on the COVID list ahead of their Christmas Day home game vs. the Cleveland Browns. Though they have the best record in football, the Green Bay Packers had to place wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc#Las Vegas Raiders#Patriots#Bills Raiders#Browns Broncos#Bengals Titans
The Spun

Look: Browns Fan’s Reaction To Final Play Of Game Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns got off to a sluggish start this Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders, trailing 10-0 at halftime. Despite not having their head coach and starting quarterback, they made a furious comeback in the second half. Browns quarterback Nick Mullens gave the Browns a 14-13 lead with less...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
OCRegister

Omar Kelly: Here’s what Dolphins have to do to defeat Saints

Five things the Miami Dolphins (7-7) need to do to push their winning streak to seven games, and beat the Saints in New Orleans (7-7) during Monday night’s nationally televised game in Week 16:. Force Saints QB Taysom Hill to rely on his arm. Make no mistake about it,...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Estimated Saints injury report for Week 16 vs. Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints are continuing to manage some injuries at their most important positions on Thursday’s first injury report ahead of Week 16’s kickoff with the Miami Dolphins. Starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk were each listed as non-participants, but there’s a catch — the team did not practice on Thursday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, instead opting to hold virtual meetings and contain the spread. This injury report is an estimate.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy