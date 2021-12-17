ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Restrictions Return in Region as COVID-19 Cases Surge

With COVID-19 cases surging throughout the Northeast, areas bordering Berkshire County are beginning to see increased restrictions in a post-Thanksgiving surge of the novel coronavirus. On Friday afternoon, Bennington, Vt.'s, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center announced that it is suspending in-person visits for hospital patients beginning Monday, Dec. 13. Earlier Friday,...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
goodmorningamerica.com

CityMD temporarily closes 19 locations amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Urgent care chain CityMD announced it is temporarily closing more than a dozen of its 150 locations in New York and New Jersey amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and increased demands for testing. The 19 shuttered clinics include 13 in New York City -- impacting every borough except Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Africa's COVID-19 numbers surge, but hospital cases stay low

Africa's COVID-19 cases rose 93% over the past week, with increases occurring across all of the continent's regions, but early signals from South Africa—the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant epicenter—show that hospitalizations remain low, officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) African regional office said today at a briefing. Meanwhile,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Fearing omicron variant, holiday revelers curb celebrations

LONDON (AP) — Christmas revelers across Europe are lying low, and U.S. officials are intensifying calls for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. Omicron now threatens to wipe out a second holiday season that many people hoped would bail out pandemic-battered industries. Scotland and Wales on Friday pledged millions of pounds for businesses hurt in Britain’s latest infection surge. Denmark decided to close theaters, concert halls and museums in response to a rise in virus cases. In Spain, friends and classmates canceled traditional year-end dinners. In the United States, President Joe Biden’s administration resisted tightening any restrictions, but also sketched out dire risks for the unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christmas#Delta#Associated Press#Ap#Americans#European
CBS Sacramento

California Brings Back Indoor Mask Mandate As COVID-19 Cases Surge After Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California public health leaders are reinstituting a universal indoor mask requirement. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s Health and Human Services Secretary, announced the mandate on Monday. He cited statistics that show a significant increase in COVID-19 cases across the state since the Thanksgiving holiday. Breaking: Indoor #MaskMandate returns to California, statewide, from 12/15 to 1/15, says @CAPublicHealth & CHHS Secy Ghaly. #COVID case rate +47% in last 3 weeks due to both #Omicron & #DELTA Many CA counties already do, but now all must require masks in indoor public spaces. — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) December 13, 2021 The mandate means everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, is being directed to wear a mask indoors. Further, more requirements are also being put in place for people who are unvaccinated and trying to attend so-called mega-events like concerts and sporting events. People who are unvaccinated will now need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours or less before the event. Along with the surge in COVID-19 cases, the requirements come at the same time that the omicron variant has spiked fears of a new wave. The requirements will go into effect Dec. 15 and will stay in place until Jan. 15, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc17news.com

Warily eyeing omicron, Christmas revelers curb celebrations

LONDON (AP) — Christmas revelers across Europe are lying low and changing plans as new restrictions and fears about the omicron variant of the coronavirus persuade many to stay home. That’s magnifying concerns about a second lost holiday season for airlines, restaurants and shops already battered by the pandemic. Scotland and Wales on Friday pledged millions of pounds for businesses hurt in Britain’s latest surge. That puts pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to do the same in England. Several European countries are warily watching the spread of omicron. On Friday, Denmark decided to close theaters, concert halls and museums in response to a rise in virus cases. In Spain, friends and classmates canceled traditional year-end dinners.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

White House COVID 'fact sheet' features inconsistencies

The White House released a "fact sheet" of accomplishments and future promises related to the coronavirus on Tuesday that contained inconsistent or misleading statements. "The president will take several steps to ensure states and health systems across the country have the personnel, beds and supplies they need as they battle rising omicron hospitalizations, mostly among the unvaccinated," the fact sheet said, outlining how the White House is deploying additional medical personnel, expanding hospital capacity and providing critical supplies.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc17news.com

Biden warns of winter of ‘severe illness and death’ for unvaccinated due to Omicron

President Joe Biden on Thursday warned people who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are looking at a very bleak and dangerous winter if they do not get their shots soon. “I want to send a direct message to the American people: Due to the steps we’ve taken Omicron has not yet spread as fast as it would have otherwise done,” Biden said in remarks at the White House following his Covid-19 briefing Thursday.
U.S. POLITICS
First Coast News

The Buzz: Surge in COVID-19 cases causing cancellations in New York

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday New York reported 20,627 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day total since the pandemic started. Radio City Rockettes made the decision to end the reason early due to the surge in COVID cases. Saturday Night Live was held without an audience and reduced cast but not...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Fox News

COVID-19 omicron and delta variants bring US a double surge

The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row. The White House on Wednesday insisted there was no need...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy