Texas A&M president Katherine Banks has announced her decisions regarding operational changes at the university that follows an outside consultant’s report. I would like to express my appreciation to all who reviewed the MGT report and engaged in thoughtful commentary. Individual input on the website, as well as many emails, surveys and reports have been extremely helpful. Like those who have shared input, I, too, found the report to include some good ideas, some that require modifications, and some that I do not believe are necessary or appropriate for our university.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO