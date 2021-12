A quaint state-operated lodge is the centerpiece of this wilderness getaway about 15 miles south of downtown Tallahassee. The lodge, and the crystal-clear, deep-water springs a short walk behind it, are part of the 2,860-acre Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park, one of the more popular sanctuaries for politicians and other residents of the capital city, not to mention people who converge on the wooded retreat from across the South.

