New Zealand has had one of the longest and strictest closures to international visitors since the beginning of the global pandemic.All borders and ports were shut on 19 March 2020, and the country has only since opened to a select number of people with citizenship or essential reasons to return.Even New Zealand citizens and those with a right to residence have not been allowed back in from most other countries, meaning years-long separations for those with expat family members.Authorities had announced that a phased reopening would begin from mid-January; however, on 21 December, ministers told press that this would be...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO