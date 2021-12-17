North Valley Food Bank seeking donations

The call is going out by the North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish for donations after they recently saw a record number of people.

More than 800 people were served in a single week, the most in the 45-year history of the food bank with almost 125,000 pounds of food passing through the facility.

That’s 37,000 pounds more than their monthly average last year.

Any monetary or food donation is welcome -- especially for hams. The North Valley Food Bank would like to collect an additional 70 hams by Monday.

Christmas food distribution will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Click here for more information on how to help the North Valley Food Bank.