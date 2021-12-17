Saturday

Showers, mainly after 1 am. Low around 38. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Saturday Night

Showers likely before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

The post SoMd Weather for Saturday, December 18, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .