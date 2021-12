Immolation is back and they're still heavy as shit. The band is now streaming their new single "Apostle" off the forthcoming record Acts Of God, due out February 18. "After 5 long years, we are very excited to finally announce the arrival of our 11th full-length album Acts Of God on February 18th, 222! This time around, we have 15 tracks of some of the darkest and most haunting Immolation material to date!" said vocalist and bassist Ross Dolan.

