Review: 'A Season for Second Chances,' by Jenny Bayliss

Curse of the Specter Queen , Jenny Elder Moke (Hyperion 978-1-36806-398-2, 340pp, hc) June 2021. Jenny Elder Moke’s Curse of the Specter Queen is an archeological thriller with paranormal aspects that reads as very Raiders of the Lost Ark, plus demonic possession plus villainous trust funders. Samantha Knox is the code-breaking antiquities genius, her friend Jo Steeling is the tough bad-ass who gets them out of trouble, and Jo’s brother Bennett is the guy Sam crushes on, Jo argues with, and the reason they end up having to save the world. (Bennett also pays for everything, but really this is mostly the Sam and Jo show.) The narrative zips along, the scenery changes dramatically, the clues must be sorted out, lives must be risked, and warrior monks must be dealt with. It’s light frothy fun that largely works, as long as you accept that the heroes will make a few critical errors in judgement to serve the plot’s demands.

