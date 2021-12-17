FSU AD Michael Alford’s new deal is for 5 years, $5 million

Michael Alford signed a 5-year, $5 million deal to be Florida State’s new athletics director according to contract details obtained by The Orlando Sentinel through a Freedom of Information request.

Alford served as president and CEO of Seminoles Boosters, Inc. since 2020 before being named AD on Dec. 9 and began his tenure on Jan. 3. His new contract runs through June 30, 2026.

He replaces David Coburn, who is set to retire after being in the role since 2018.

Alford’s base salary begins at $800,000 for 2022 and increases by $100,000 annually. He’s set to make $900,000 in 2023, $1 million in 2024, $1.1 million in 2025 and $1.2 million in 2026. His initial salary in 2022 is prorated per the school and begins on Feb. 1.

He can receive several performance-based bonuses, including a noncumulative prize of $100,000 if the Seminoles win the College Football Playoff National Championship; $50,000 if FSU qualifies for a New Year’s Six bowl game, including a semifinal matchup.

Alford also can claim a $10,000 bonus per program if the men’s and women’s basketball teams participate in the NCAA Tournament. He can also claim a $15,000 bonus for each program other than football that claims an ACC Championship. That bonus is increased to $25,000 if the program, other than football, wins an NCAA Championship.

He can can claim a $100,000 bonus when FSU completes its Football Operations Building and $100,000 when Doak Campbell Stadium bowl and seating renovations are finished. The original plan for opening the facility was projected for July 2021. No updated timeline was given for the project.

