Daily Debate: Should Breath of the Wild 2 Have an Ambient or Epic Soundtrack?

The Wind Waker is a game that is near and dear to my heart, but there are certain aspects of it that left me scratching my head. Triforce Shard hunting aside, the thing I always noticed that seemed strange was the Goddess Pearls quest. Acquiring the Goddess Pearls is a focal point in the early story that enables Link to summon the Tower of the Gods, and the journey to get them isn’t easy — at least, not for all of them. Din’s Pearl is the reward for completing the Dragon Roost Island story quest and dungeon, while Farore’s Pearl is the reward for completing the Forest Haven’s story quest and dungeon. Strangely, there is no real “dungeon” to beat in order to add Nayru’s Pearl to your collection. You find Greatfish Isle in ruins and track down Jabun at Outset Island where he ultimately gifts Link the pearl. While there is some sailing and a boss along the way, Jabun’s hesitation is fleeting and it feels surprisingly easy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO