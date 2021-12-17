ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi man, woman charged with killing 6-month-old girl; she died of blunt-force trauma, investigators say

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ft9wh_0dQ3HfVE00

A Mississippi man and woman were charged Friday with capital murder in the 2019 death of the woman’s 6-month-old daughter.

Police say the baby died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Brandon Gardner, 26, and Brooke Stringer, 22, have both been charged with capital murder, Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators said.

Law enforcement began investigating after paramedics were called to a house in Jones County on Oct. 26, 2019. The baby wasn’t breathing and was rushed to the hospital. She died two days later.

The pair were being held Friday in the Jones County jail on $500,000 bond.

Comments / 24

Cynthia Dees
5d ago

That is 2 Sorry people needs to be beaten to death. But do it slower and let them feel the pain

Reply
22
Richard Bullock
4d ago

I hope that someone beats ythem in the face like they did this poor little baby girl. lock them up and throw away the keys 🔑

Reply
4
Glenn Haley
4d ago

Prison is to good for them. Cut their hands and legs off and sit them in room with no food or water.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Jones County, MS
City
Stringer, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jones County, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#County Jail#Blunt Force Trauma
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi rapper whose stage name is ‘Yungin Gunnin’ convicted of Louisiana murder

A 25-year-old Mississippi rapper was convicted of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm last week in Catahoula Parish, Louisiana. The conviction stems from the Dec. 15, 2018 shooting death of Da’John Mitchell, 23, of Clayton. Jordan Johnson of Natchez reportedly shot Mitchell while performing at a nightclub in Jonesville, Louisiana, called “Suga Shak.”
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Emergency officials: Mississippi girl, 9, helped save 20-year-old brother’s life

Emergency officials honored a Saltillo Elementary School fourth grader on Dec. 10 for helping save her brother’s life. Lee County 911, the Saltillo Fire Department, the Saltillo Police Department and Saltillo Elementary School all took time to honor the actions of Addison Burleson, 9, in Ginnie Waite’s classroom at Saltillo Elementary School. The first responders also presented Burleson with an E-911 plaque to recognize her poise under pressure.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Dispute over minor wreck in school car-rider line leads to arrest of Mississippi man who reportedly had gun on campus

A Mississippi man was arrested Thursday after an incident in the car-rider line at a Vicksburg elementary school. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when two cars got into a minor wreck in the car-rider line at Sherman Avenue Elementary School. The driver who was rear-ended got out of their vehicle and approached the vehicle that hit their car. While looking in the driver’s side window, a large-caliber handgun was spotted in the lap of Tramorris Galvin, 27.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
61K+
Followers
4K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy